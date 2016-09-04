Forget toothpick test, Mom's nose knows best

It's funny how families blindly adopt strange habits and rituals, without thinking twice about why they do it.

No one bothers to ask if this tradition or process is logical. We just do it that way because that's how Mom or Dad always did it.

For instance, in our family we keep maple syrup in the fridge, but Karo syrup in the cupboard. We fold our jeans in thirds instead of halves and we have an elaborate hand-washing/drying/blocking ritual for cleaning sweaters. We all tend to buy the same laundry soap (Tide), anti-itch stuff (Bactine) and ketchup (Heinz) that our mother did.

And then there's The Toothpick Test.

For as long as I can remember, I have watched my mother perform the 'toothpick test' — very precisely and methodically inserting a wooden pick into the center of a baking cake to see if any crumbs or batter stuck to it (this supposedly signals whether it's done or not).

She would have the look of a scientist while doing so — examining that small wooden pick as if she were performing heart surgery on a rare butterfly rather than simply turning us all into Weight Watchers Lifetime Members.

So I have continued to do what my mother did, obediently buying toothpicks expressly for the purpose of testing a baked good's doneness. I don't really know why, as I never really trusted this little sliver of wood. What if it was done but I hit a chocolate chip? Wasn't there a tiny cakebot that could burrow into the cake and let me know if it was done for sure? I have trust issues, which means I also don't trust my car's backup camera or that this computer has really saved my work. And so I always wound up second-guessing the pick and sticking the cake back in the oven anyway.

Even so, I continued to use them. After all, Mom is an expert baker and SHE does it. It has to work, right? Heck, even Betty Crocker tells you to do the toothpick trick.

Fast forward to this summer, when I was recruited to bake an anniversary cake for my sister and brother-in-law during a visit with my parents.

The oven timer buzzes and I pull out the cake. I've got the Toothpick of Wisdom and I'm jabbing it all over the cake. No crumbs, yet it looks suspiciously underbaked in spots.

From the next room, Mom yells: "Is it done?"

"I don't know!" I reply.

"Didja use a toothpick?"

"Yes, but it still doesn't seem done."

And, then, rather shockingly, Mom says: "That stupid toothpick thing never really works for me."

Still reeling from the discovery that my childhood was a lie, I opt to slide the cake back into the oven. Two minutes pass. Then three.

Another holler from the room. "That cake smells done," Mom says. "You'd better take it out right now."

I open the door. She's right. The cake is cookbook-perfect.

Hmmm. Imagine all the trees that could have been saved. If they could only sell boxes of Mom's olfactory bulbs, the world would never know the tragedy of another raw or burnt cake.

Forget toothpicks.

Mom wins by a nose.

Readers can reach columnist Tammy Swift at tswiftsletten@gmail.com