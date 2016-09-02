When to harvest and how to store your garden bounty

I apparently had a far-off look the other day because my wife, Mary, asked "What are you thinking about?" "Nothing," I replied. "No, really, what are you thinking about?" she coaxed. Men really do have the ability to think about nothing at times, but not wanting to admit my empty-mindedness, I fibbed.

"Oh, I was just mentally debating the length of time our onions should remain unharvested after 50 percent of the foliage lays prostrate, because research indicates bulb size can increase up to 40 percent thereafter, although neck rot susceptibility increases with delayed harvest in direct proportion to overly abundant autumnal precipitation."

Much better than admitting I really had nothing in my brain at the time.

When should late summer and fall crops like onions, squash, carrots, pumpkins and potatoes be harvested? Let's look at the guidelines.

Carrots

Although they can be enjoyed all summer whenever they're large enough to eat, for winter storage carrots are best left in the ground as long as possible. Cool fall temperatures promote sugar production, making carrots sweeter. Harvest before the ground freezes.

After digging, cut tops to about ½ to 1 inch of green stem. Carrots store better unwashed with excess soil gently rubbed away. In ideal storage of 35 degrees and high humidity, carrots will store for eight months or longer. Refrigerators are ideal, with carrots packed in plastic bags. In old-fashioned basement root cellars or cool basement corners, carrots store well in earthenware crocks or plastic tubs. Cover loosely and keep humid-moist but not wet. Some gardeners pack carrots in sand.

Potatoes

Like carrots, potatoes can be harvested for fresh eating anytime. For winter storage, they're best left in the ground until late September or early October when plants are dry-dead and potato skins are well-set and not easily rubbed off.

After digging, cure potatoes at 50 to 60 degrees for two or three weeks. Potatoes keep better unwashed. Then store at 40 degrees with high humidity. A root cellar is ideal. Refrigerators are usually too cool for potatoes. Store in darkness because light causes them to turn green. At proper temperatures and humidity, potatoes will store all winter.

Beets

Handle like carrots, leaving an inch of tops intact. Keep humid-moist, but not wet with temperatures about 35 degrees.

Parsnips

Delay digging until after cool temperatures and light frost, which makes them sweeter. Store like carrots and beets in humid-moist conditions at 35 degrees.

Onions

From the time the green tops begin to fall over until they are brown and dry, bulb size and yield can increase 30 to 40 percent. Enlargement stops when leaves are dead-dry.

For maximum storage life, delay digging for about two weeks after tops are brown, withered and dry. If onions are left in the ground too long, there's danger of rot or growth restarting.

After digging, place onions in the sun for a day to kill and dry the roots at the bulb's base. Then spread the onions in shallow containers in a warm, dry, airy location such as the garage for two to four weeks before storing. Lightly rub away excess dry tops and loose skin that's falling off, but don't peel away dry skin that's attached. Onions will store about four months at 40 degrees in dry, airy storage like mesh bags or shallow open trays.

Squash and pumpkins

The skin of fully mature fruit loses its glossy appearance, becoming dull and hard, not easily punctured with a thumbnail. Harvest when foliage has died naturally or after a light frost. Store at 50 to 55 degrees. Storage length depends greatly on variety, with some types storing for four to five months.

Apples

There are several ways to tell if apples are ripe and ready for harvest. The non-red "background color" of most apple varieties changes from green to creamy yellow or yellow-white when ripe. The seeds of a ripe apple are blackish brown instead of light tan-brown. Varieties vary greatly in sweetness and flavor, but if the apples taste good they can certainly be eaten. Apples develop a natural "abscission" layer at the stem that allows fruits to fall when ripe, so check additional indicators when fruit begin to drop.

Each variety has a fairly specific ripening date which doesn't vary greatly each year: Beacon, State Fair, Hazen (mid to late August), SweeTango, Zestar, Chestnut crab (early September), Red Baron, Sweet Sixteen, Honeycrisp (mid to late September), Haralson (late September to early October), SnowSweet, Fireside, Connell Red (mid-October).

Later-ripening varieties are best left on the tree until fully ripe because fall's cooler temperatures promote increased sugar-buildup in fruit. Frost isn't absolutely necessary, just cool temperatures. Apples are fine remaining on the tree down to temperatures of about 25 to 28 degrees.

