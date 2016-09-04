Feature walls frame out spaces, add interest to rooms

Stone in various colors, textures and sizes can add emphasis to a prominent wall in a bathroom, kitchen, bedroom or living room. Faux stone adhesive vinyl is also available, making it easier for homeowners to install without having to undergo major construction. Isabellamachine.com / Special To The Forum

FARGO — Long gone is the bright red accent wall that flooded homes in the early 2000s. Feature walls are the new trend.

Rather than creating an accent wall with contrasting paint, designers, homeowners and homebuilders are leaning toward feature walls that use wood or other materials to frame a space.

"The shiplap, wood, restored wood and mantels — all of that overtakes painting a wall one color," says Jenna Skaff, director of business operations at Thomsen Homes.

Skaff says creating a feature wall is an easy way for homeowners to make their home their own. Whether that means incorporating heirloom pieces, using old wood from a previous home or expressing style through unique decor, feature walls leave room for more options than a single paint hue could.

But decorators don't have to invest a ton of money to do so.

"Spend a lot of money on one or two pieces," Skaff says. "All of the pieces don't have to be Pottery Barn. Spend a lot of money on a few, then put the rest of your money on making it look like a lot of money."

Feature walls extend beyond wood embellishment and large decor pieces. Luxury wallpapers, stone and DIY paneling have all made a breakthrough recently.

Here are five ways to incorporate a feature wall in your home.

Wood

Skaff says a fireplace doesn't have to be the main focal point in the living room. Skaff and her team used reclaimed wood and a large clock to frame a living room, adding warmth and character to the room.

Shelving

Large decor or prominent shelving not only can be used to frame a space, it is also useful as space for displaying items. By incorporating meaningful pieces, the homeowner can add his or her own personal touch and style to the room.

Paneling

Paneling — whether purchased or completed as a DIY project — adds subtle texture. Consider using molding, paneling or trim to create unique, visual appeal.

Designer wallpaper

Wallpaper is making a comeback — in small amounts, that is. Mary Lystad, co-owner and interior designer at Designing Women 2 in Fargo says you don't have to wallpaper the whole room. Today, designer wallpaper (and adhesive vinyl) comes in many textures, including cork, marble, subway tile and mosaic patterns, as well as 3D faux brick, wood and stone.

Stone

Stone in various colors, textures and sizes can add emphasis to a prominent wall in a bathroom, kitchen, bedroom or living room. Faux stone adhesive vinyl is also available, making it easier for homeowners to install without having to undergo major construction.