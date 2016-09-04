A few internet doozies to brighten up your day

Leave it to Gary Westerholm, Fargo, to find doozies on the internet.

Gary has sent several funny things he's found on the internet to Neighbors over the years. Now he's done it again, coming up with these one-liners:

• If I had a dollar for every girl who found me unattractive, they'd eventually find me attractive.

• I find it ironic that the colors red, white and blue stand for freedom, until they're flashing behind you.

• Today a man knocked on my door and asked for a small donation toward the local swimming pool, so I gave him a glass of water.

• Artificial intelligence is no match for natural stupidity.

• I'm great at multi-tasking; I can waste time, be unproductive and procrastinate all at once.

• Never tell your problems to anyone, because 20 percent don't care and the other 80 percent are glad YOU have them.

• Doesn't expecting the unexpected mean that the unexpected is actually expected?

• Take my advice; I'm not using it.

• I hate it when people use big words just to make themselves sound perspicacious.

• Hospitality is the art of making guests feel like they're at home when you wish they were.

• Television may insult your intelligence, but nothing rubs it in like a computer.

• I bought a vacuum cleaner six months ago and so far all it's been doing is gathering dust.

• Every time someone comes up with a foolproof solution, along comes a more talented fool.

• Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes.

• If you keep your feet firmly planted on the ground, you'll have trouble putting on your pants.

• A computer once beat me at chess, but it was no match for me at kick-boxing.

• Ever stop to think and forget to start again?

• My wife got 8 out of 10 on her driver's test; the other two guys managed to jump out of the way.

• There may be no excuse for laziness, but I'm still looking.

• Women spend more time wondering what men are thinking than men spend thinking.

• Give me ambiguity or give me something else.

• He who laughs last thinks slowest.

• Is it wrong that only one company makes the game Monopoly?

• Women sometimes make fools of men, but most guys are the do-it-yourself type.

• I was going to give him a nasty look, but he already had one.

• Change is inevitable, except from a vending machine.

• The grass may be greener on the other side, but at least you don't have to mow it.

• I like long walks, especially when they're taken by people who annoy me.

• I was going to wear my camouflage shirt today, but I couldn't find it.

• If at first you don't succeed, skydiving is not for you.

• Sometimes I wake up grumpy, but other times I let her sleep.

• If tomatoes are technically a fruit, is ketchup a smoothie?

• No matter how much you push the envelope, it will still be stationery.

If you have an item of interest for this column, mail it to Neighbors, The Forum, Box 2020, Fargo, ND 58107, fax it to (701) 241-5487 or email blind@forumcomm.com.