Fargo's 'Gin' makes it big in Hollywood

Many of you remember the popular song "I've Got You Under My Skin," by composer Cole Porter. But did you know it was introduced by an actress/singer from Fargo?

Her given name was Helen Virginia Briggs. But she gained fame as actress Virginia Bruce.

'Gin' makes it big

According to Forum files and to Wikipedia, Virginia was born in 1910 in Minneapolis. When she was 1 month old, her parents, Earll (yes, spelled with two 'l's,' according to the Fargo City Directory) and Margaret Briggs, moved to Fargo and lived at 421 14th St. S. Her father was an insurance broker.

After Virginia, who was known as "Gin" by her friends, graduated from Fargo Central High School in 1928, she and her family moved to Los Angeles.

She intended to enroll at the University of California, but college officials advised her to delay enrollment until the new semester began. So Virginia applied at the Paramount studios casting offices for a job as a movie extra.

Her timing was right; she came in just when the studio was conducting a frantic last-minute search for a "society type' female to play in a cafe scene, and she was selected.

She adopted Virginia Bruce as her stage name and signed a five-year contract.That led to small parts in several other movies. Then she went to New York and landed parts in two Broadway musicals.

She returned to Hollywood in 1932.

The second movie she made that year was "Downstairs," in which she co-starred with John Gilbert, a popular leading man. When she was a young girl back in Fargo, she and her girlfriends used to sit in the theater, chew peanut brittle and ooh and ahh over this handsome guy. And now, here she was, playing opposite him in a movie..

Well, the screen romance blossomed into a real-life one, and Virginia and Gilbert were married. Virginia was Gilbert's fourth wife.

Virginia retired briefly after the birth of her and Gilbert's daughter Susan in 1933. But the couple divorced in 1934, and Virginia went back into films.

She introduced "I've Got You Under My Skin" in the film "Born to Dance" in 1936.

Virginia was in more than 50 movies, in small parts at first and in leading roles.

In 1960, she played the mother of actress Kim Novak in "Strangers When We Meet." A story about this, written by the Associated Press' Hollywood reporter, said, "She has the same peaches-and-cream skin, the lovely blonde hair. A pound or two has been added, but at 49, Virginia Bruce is still strikingly beautiful."

But that was par for the course for Virginia. In 1934, Muriel Babcock, a Forum reporter who knew Virginia as a little girl in Fargo, went to the home of Virginia, then 24, and her parents in Hollywood, and wrote this:

"She looked a little different, I must say. She was clad in a long, clinging blue tea gown, a hostess dress, that made a neat frame for the blonde beauty. Quite, quite lovely, she has grown into a tall, willowy blonde with much grace and considerable poise."

For a time, Virginia designed her own clothes.

In 1949, she starred in a daily 30-minute afternoon radio drama on CBS titled "Make Believe Town."

She also appeared in several TV shows in the 1950s, including "General Electric Theater" and "The Ford Television Theater."

Tough times

Her personal life was something less than happy. In 1937, she married her second husband, film director J. Walter Ruben, who directed her in the Wallace Beery western "The Bad Man of Brimstone." She and Ruben had a son, Christopher, in 1941. But in 1942, Ruben died.

In 1946, Virginia married a Turkish man, Ali Ipar. They divorced in 1951 so Ipar could receive a commission in Turkey's army, which did not allow promotions to men married to foreigners.

Virginia and Ipar remarried in 1952, but divorced again in 1964.

Virginia died of cancer in 1982 in Woodland Hills, Calif. She was 71.

It was Brian Slator, Fargo, who mentioned Virginia to Neighbors.

Brian wondered where she lived in Fargo (see above for that information) and if there is anyone around who has stories about her upbringing and maybe has some mementoes of her.

