Umbrellas may not be typical of the 1500s, but they come in handy at a rainy Renaissance Festival. Ross Collins / Special to The Forum

A cover-up of some kind helps on a rainy day at the festival. Ross Collins / Special to The Forum

Some of the picnic tables were under shelter. A lot more of them were not. Ross Collins / Special to The Forum

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Walk through the gates of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, and you're thrown through the mists of time, back into the 1500s. Well, if the 1500s had buried electric lines, plastic garbage bags and peasants walking around wielding turkey legs and smartphones.

To get you into the spirit, the Renaissance Festival king and queen have declined to install anything resembling a paved sidewalk. So when it rained cats and dragons opening day, Aug. 20, the yellowish mud turned viscous and vicious by late morning.

In addition to the lack of blacktop, late medieval purveyors of merchandise also likely failed to carry such frivolities as umbrellas and ponchos, hence none for sale. They did likely have a few covered tables under which to shelter. Perhaps they were of the picnic table variety as they are here. And for more sturdy shelter, beer halls.

The crowds seemed reduced to hard-core Ren-festers and out-of-towners without other options. Costume sandals were ruined. Clothing that reached below the knee was crusted in mud.

But rain or shine, the show—nearly a half-century old and billed as the best-attended in the country—does go on. And there's one important advantage to a rainy-day Ren Fest: no long lines at the taverns, games or rides, and lots of (wet) seating at the shows.

Just be sure to bring an umbrella. And maybe some rain boots. And a raincoat to top your tunic or corset.

"That's still a lot better than the blistering hot Texas Renaissance Festival," declared one itinerant pottery merchant.

If you go

What: Minnesota Renaissance Festival

When: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends through Oct. 2 and Labor Day

Where: 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee, Minn.

Admission: $12.50 to $23.95; free for ages 4 and younger

Online: www.renaissancefest.com