Health, environment motivate owners of new Fargo vegan cafe

A pulled barbecue sandwich and salad along with tempura vegetables with pineapple glaze and chipotle aioli at the new Green House Cafe at 68 Broadway in downtown Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Tempura vegetables with pineapple glaze and chipotle aioli at the new Green House Cafe at 68 Broadway in downtown Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

A pulled barbecue sandwich and salad at the new Green House Cafe at 68 Broadway in downtown Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

Owner Joey Haynes in the new Green House Cafe at 68 Broadway in downtown Fargo. Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO — Joey and Abby Haynes are no strangers when it comes to living vegan.

"Growing up, animal activism was big in my family," Joey Haynes says. "So was sustainability."

Both have been vegetarians for a number of years, but they leapt into veganism earlier this year.

They recently opened the Green House Cafe at 68 Broadway in downtown Fargo. They say it's the first all-vegan restaurant in the state.

According to a 2015 study, the average American eats 193 pounds of beef, chicken and pork annually, with a predicted increase to 200 pounds by the year 2018.

Between the methane emissions, fossil fuels spent sending, processing and packaging, meat production leaves behind a large carbon footprint that eventually will negatively impact the environment.

"There is a big detriment on the environment, so future families will suffer," Haynes says.

Becoming vegan or incorporating some vegan recipes into your diet can also have many health benefits, he says.

"A lot of doctors are getting on board with how positive it is for your health," he says. "The vegan diet can slow down and can even reverse some diseases."

According to Harvard Women's Health Watch, Type II diabetes, heart disease and some forms of arthritis are all affected by diet.

"Veganism can be one of the healthiest ways to eat, because we know plant foods are loaded with nutrients to protect our health," says Katherine Tallmadge, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

She cautions consumers to still be aware of what they are putting into their body because "after all, potato chips are vegan."

Haynes joked that he was a sucker for french fries because you can find them anywhere, but now he prefers fresh roasted vegetables instead of the fried stuff. Roasted vegetables and locally grown produce are what you can expect on the menu at the Green House Cafe.

"I want to incorporate as much locally grown produce as possible," Haynes says.

Other recent menu items have included brown rice bowls, veggie burgers, scones and a peanut butter and jelly bread.

Haynes says he hopes the restaurant will introduce people to veganism, but he also wants to provide vegans a convenient place to eat.

"A lot of people struggle to go out to eat. Most places don't have vegan options," Haynes says. "Or, it's easy to find ready-to-eat meals with animal products compared to vegan products."

The convenience of non-vegan food often leads people to abandon vegan choices as an option, but the new establishment gives people the option of becoming vegan without the fear of losing their social lives.

"There is no negative part about being vegan. It comes with health benefits. It's a better life for the future," Haynes says. "Most people need to just give it a try they will learn to appreciate it."