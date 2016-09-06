Fundraiser has Fargo man feeling the burn

Pat Lenertz promises to eat a Trinidad scorpion pepper like this one if he raises $3,000 to benefit CCRI. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

FARGO — Pat Lenertz is keeping his cool about feeling the burn. After all, it's for a good cause.

The Fargo man and a group of his fire-eating friends have vowed to down extremely hot peppers to raise money for the nonprofit group Creative Care for Reaching Independence (CCRI).

The more they raise, the higher they climb the Scoville chart, which measures the heat of peppers. For example, a jalapeno pepper is between 2,500 and 8,000 Scoville heat units.

The hot pepper chow-down will be held Thursday evening, Sept. 8, at Fargo's Kilstone Brewing, which is donating $1 from each beer sold to the cause.

For $1,000, Lenertz and the group of steel-stomached snackers will eat a mustard habanero, a Caribbean pepper that ranks between 150,000 and 325,000 SHU.

If the the donations reach $2,000 before 7 p.m., the heat-seekers will take on a bhut jolokia, also known as a ghost pepper, an Indian offering measured up to 1,041,427 SHU.

If they reach $3,000 in donations, they will try the Trinidad scorpion pepper, once the hottest-known pepper at 1,463,700 SHU.

To put that in perspective, it would be a tad more mellow than shooting pepper spray (2 million SHU) directly into your mouth.

Those who want to feel the heat — but also maintain taste buds — can make a donation for a cup of chili. The event also features singer/guitarist Tom Petskamp of the Moody River Band playing.

Better known as one of the busiest musicians in Fargo, Lenertz is setting aside the guitar and picking up a pepper for another one of his other groups — his clients and friends at CCRI. The Moorhead-based service organization helps individuals with disabilities live more independently.

Lenertz has worked for the organization for over a year and a half.

"I love my job and the clients. It's just a place I respect," he says. "I have these peppers, and I wanted to give back. I thought, 'What am I going to use these (peppers) for?' I like hot stuff, but that is very hot."

"People are pretty committed to the folks we support, and they try to come up with lots of different ways to expand opportunities for our clients," says Jody Hudson, development director for CCRI. "I think it says a lot about a person if you are willing to do this. He's very passionate about the people he works with and the work he does."

She says from time to time, employees will do a side project, like a Pampered Chef sale, to raise some money for the organization.

"Nothing as dangerous as eating a hot pepper," she says.

So when Lenertz brought this idea to her, she told him to run with it.

They both look at it as a counterpoint to the organization's wintry Polar Plunge.

"I have to have people sign a waiver for the Polar Plunge. I can't imagine the waiver I'd have to come up with to eat a Trinidad scorpion pepper," Hudson says.

Hudson stresses that the CCRI clients won't eat a hot pepper, and for that matter, neither will she.

"I can barely do a banana pepper. I'm a wimp," she says, adding that she'll happily eat chili and drink a beer.

Lenertz says he's watched videos of pepper-eating challenges where the participants don't eat or drink anything else to put out the fire. (Milk is one of the best antidotes for excessive oral heat as it contains casein, a fatty compound that adheres to the pepper's capsaicin oil and cleans it away.)

"I'm going to try and be like a Zen monk and do that, but we'll see how it goes," he says. "I'm not going to present myself as tougher than I am, because I'm not."

If you go

What: Hot Peppers for CCRI

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Kilstone Brewing, 764 34th St. N., Fargo

Info: For more information or to make a donation, go to www.gofundme.com/2k8srks.