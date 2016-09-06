Vegan chocolate, red velvet and vanilla cupcakes are available at Mehl's Gluten-Free Bakery in south Fargo. David Samson / The Forum

Sandy's Donuts is testing vegan doughnuts by offering them on Mondays. Special to The Forum

FARGO — An indulgent Fargo-Moorhead staple is now available in a vegan-approved version.

After receiving customer requests and experimenting with recipes, Sandy's Donuts has begun offering vegan doughnuts once a week, on Mondays (Tuesday, Sept. 6, this week, because of the Labor Day holiday), to gauge interest.

Owner Mark Ostlund says the vegan doughnut dough doesn't contain any egg or milk products and is fried in fresh all-vegetable oil, and many of the Sandy's fillings and toppings are already vegan-friendly. Instead of milk and eggs, the night production manager uses soy milk and an egg replacer.

Al Farahmand, who owns Paradise Donuts, is also interested in offering vegan doughnuts, but hasn't yet. "It's complicated, because in a doughnut shop, you have to change out the oil," he said.

But it's not just doughnuts. Local coffee shops, restaurants and farmers markets are offering more vegan desserts and baked goods, making it easier to enjoy treats made without any animal products.

Here's a look at some of the Fargo-Moorhead area's oh-so-sweet vegan-friendly options.

Lucid Bakery

Owner Emily Swedberg makes from scratch vegan cookies, muffins, sweet breads and more using the Square One Kitchens production facility. She sells her baked goods every second and fourth Saturday at the Red River Market. You can also find them at Green House Cafe, North Dakota's first vegan restaurant.

Mehl's Gluten-Free Bakery

The gluten-free, nut-free bakery almost always has at least a vegan cupcake in its display cases, and baker Mindy Nordquist says she can "veganize" most of Mehl's baked goods. She also does vegan buns, muffins, cookies and custom cake orders, including tiered wedding cakes.

"If they have any milk in them," she says, "I just replace it with rice milk because rice milk's the most neutral in flavor, and since we're also nut-free here, we can't use almond milk or cashew milk."

Short Stack Bakery

Nordquist's side project, Short Stack Bakery, allows her to experiment more with vegan baking. Though she isn't vegan, many of her friends are, and she says she's "willing to try anything."

"A lot of my friends would come to me and be like, 'Can you make this vegan?' And I'd say, 'All right, I'll try. I'm up for a challenge.' "

Nordquist plans to represent both Mehl's and Short Stack at next month's VegFest, where she'll sell flour and baking mixes from Mehl's, and jams, apple butter and peanut butter cookies from Short Stack.

Gigi's Ice Lollies

Most of Nicole Kolbe's Gigi's Ice Lollies are vegan. The Tennessee transplant doesn't use dairy in her creations, in part because her husband is lactose-intolerant. All of this season's flavors — Frozen Hot Chocolate, Strawberry Basil, Blueberry Hibiscus Lemonade and "The Sophia," a Thin Mint and coconut cream pop — are vegan.

"We just have so many friends who are vegan or choose a dairy-free lifestyle, and there's no reason for lovely treats to not be available for those who have restrictions or allergies," she says.

You can spot the Gigi's cart each week at the Red River Market and the Moorhead Farmers Market, as well as at other community events. Check the Facebook page for more info on its whereabouts.

Love in the Oven Bakery

Owner Casey Steele makes vegan carrot cake bars, peanut butter banana cookies and frosted brownies. They can be made to order with a minimum $45 order. Fargo's Atomic Coffee also carries them. General manager Angelique Kube says Atomic has carried the treats in their display case for several years.

If you go

What: Fargo-Moorhead VegFest

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Where: Moorhead Center Mall

Info: The event, hosted by FMVeg, is free and open to the public.