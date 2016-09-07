Delving into the history of Beaujolais wine

What is a Beaujolais wine? A good question, was my response. A wine coming from somewhere in the Burgundy region of France, was my answer.

Fortunately, my response satisfied the inquiry, and the discussion went no further.

Fearing another such question requesting more details, I quickly dove into my references to see what more I could learn.

Beaujolais is in the southernmost district of Burgundy, and is responsible for almost half the wines produced in the region. Being the warmest part of Burgundy, the wines are made in a distinct style and with a different grape than those used in the rest of Burgundy.

According to authoritative sources, gamay is the singular reddest grape coming from the Burgundian region, as pinot noirs cannot be successfully produced due to the high temperatures. The proper, full name of this grape is gamay noir, and with it comes a very interesting history.

Originating in the 14th century in Burgundy, it was harshly — and unfairly — judged by one of Burgundy's powerful dukes, Philippe the Bold, who issued an edict in 1395 banishing the grape from the Cote d'Or to the southern Burgundian region of Beaujolais.

According to the revised edition of "The Wine Bible," the duke's edict read in part, "a very bad and disloyal variety called Gaamez (the old name of gamay) from which comes abundant quantities of wine ... is very harmful to human creatures ... that many people who had it ... were infested by serious diseases ... For this reason we solemnly command you ... all who have said vines of said Gaamez to cut them down or have them cut down, wherever they may be in our country, within five months." A drastic edict, against a wine that today is so popular.

The Beaujolais wines are either simple, fruity wines, made to be consumed early — guzzled, enjoyed for the moment and quickly forgotten — or they are more complex, with the best Beaujolais has to offer the Cru Beaujolais. Here, the best terroir for the gamay grape exists, coming from small estates. They often cost more, but the pleasurable tastes are said to be worth it.

According to author Karen MacNeil, there are some 3,000 growers and 18 cooperatives in Beaujolais today, with many of them selling to the region's well-established négociants (wholesaler/distributors).

With the French loving their wine to the extent they do, they often get impatient waiting for their wine to be "ready to drink." They have produced such a wine known as Beaujolais Nouveau, which is released every year on the third Thursday in November, to celebrate their wine harvest.

Such a marvelously delicious, drinkable wine is produced differently than typical wines, by a process of carbonic maceration. Whole bunches of uncrushed grapes are put into vats filled with carbon dioxide. Fermentation begins when the grapes are crushed by the weight of the grapes above.

As it continues with more carbon dioxide being produced, the top grapes eventually burst, releasing more juice, and when the sugars are consumed by fermentation, the wine is finished and pressed. The result is a wine that has little contact with the grape skins and is low in tannins, one that is soft and copiously consumed.

