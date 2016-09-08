10 hip-hop artists to perform Friday at Fargo music festival

Fargo rapper Big Reeno organized and will perform at JCI Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at Fargo's Newman Outdoor Field. Special to The Forum

B.o.B. will perform in Fargo on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, as part of the JCI Music Festival at Newman Outdoor Field. Jimmy Fontaine / Special to The Forum

FARGO — Ludacris in Fargo? It's no fantasy — and he won't be the only big hip-hop artist at a first-of-its-kind music festival taking over Newman Outdoor Field later this week.

The Atlanta rapper and actor, known for hits like "What's Your Fantasy" and "Roll Out" and his role in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, will serve as headliner at JCI Music Festival when he performs at 9:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

He'll be the 10th artist to take the stage that night, with other performers like Georgia's B.o.B., California rapper and record producer Hopsin, Illinois independent hip-hop artist Futuristic and Nigerian-American rapper and songwriter Kanayo King.

"It's always been a dream of mine to have my own festival, but I'm doing it in Fargo because I want to bring some fun and some excitement to Fargo," said Big Reeno, a Fargo-based hip-hop artist who spent the past year and a half with his brother scheduling artists and financing to pull it off.

Annual event?

Big Reeno said his mother, who died in 2001 at the age of 40 after battling sarcoma, loved all kinds of music, everything from classical to Dolly Parton and Salt-N-Pepa. Since his own music career has taken off, putting him in contact with others in the industry around the country, he said he wanted to tap into his connections and bring some big artists to town to launch what he hopes will become an annual event.

The festival, which is presented by Fargo Top 40 station Y94, is also a way to raise money for a good cause. JCI got its name from the initials of Big Reeno's late mother, and he said a portion of proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

The artist lineup also includes several local acts, including sets by Big Reeno, Minnesota State University Moorhead alumnus Roddy Banks, Fargo's own Raska and Moorhead resident Austin Cannon.

Doors open at 3 p.m., and DJs including Chicago radio personality DJ Twin will spin at 4 p.m. until artists start to take the stage at 5.

Big Reeno said the region doesn't get as many shows by Top 40 artists since former entertainment complex The Hub closed in Fargo more than two years ago, which also was behind his decision to start JCI.

JCI Music Festival is scheduled to end around 11 p.m. Friday after six hours of performances by 10 artists. But Big Reeno hopes it won't be the end of JCI for long, and he said he already has some ideas for other big-name artists who would be great for a second installment of the festival in 2017.

"If we want to keep bringing this kind of entertainment to the city or to the state each and every year, people need to come out and support it and have a good time," he said. "That's what it's all about, having a great time."

If you go

What: JCI Music Festival featuring Ludacris, B.o.B., Big Reeno and more

When: Doors open at 3 p.m., DJs start at 4, and performances start at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

Where: Newman Outdoor Field, 1515 15th Ave. N.

Tickets: $66 in advance or $76 day of; for more info or to buy tickets, visit www.jcimusicfestival.com.