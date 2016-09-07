"My 96-year-old mother Jo Grondahl, who lives in Fargo, always sends me clippings from the Forum, and she just sent me the article on Buckskin ."

So writes Linda Grondahl, formerly of Fargo.

She's talking about a Neighbors item concerning the late local entertainer named "Buckskin Harry" Parnell.

"I was a big fan of Buckskin," Linda writes.

"I got to go to the Soo Pass Dude Ranch, near Detroit Lakes, Minn., often."

That's where she had her picture taken with Buckskin while he was visiting there.

"Buckskin didn't own the ranch; I don't even remember why he was there that day," Linda writes.

Linda, who was born in Fargo in 1945, graduated from Fargo Central High School in 1963 and North Dakota State University in 1966. She now lives in San Francisco, but manages to return to Fargo several times a year. And she flies for free on standby, because her husband works for United Airlines.

When she's in town, she of course gets to see her mom. If she can catch her. Because, even though she's 96, Jo is one active woman.

She swims, golfs, regularly attends exercise classes and, Linda writes, "She belongs to every group that will let her in: Red Hats, homemakers, Fine Arts, WOW, NDSU women's, Plain Arts, Presbyterian lecture; and she attends the F-M Symphony, Straw Hat Players, a couple of bridge groups and the Daughters of Norway."

Way to go—and go—and go, Jo.

TV weight issue

Are TV folks thinner than they look on the screen?

Neighbors brings this delicate question up because of a note it received from Ronnie Krueger, McClusky, N.D., who saw an item here about the late weatherman Dewey Bergquist of WDAY.

"I was working for the Statistical Reporting Service, of the Department of Agriculture's Crop and Livestock Reporting Service, in 1964," Ronnie writes, "and Dewey came up to our office one day to get some kind of information.

"I was really surprised at how exceptionally thin and tall he was.

"I understand TV makes you look thicker," he says, "so that's the answer, I suppose, because I never thought he looked thin on TV."

So if Ronnie is right, maybe those TV guys and gals you think should trim down don't really have to.

Store becomes home

A mention here about the old Star grocery at 901 S. University Drive in Fargo hit home, literally, for Sara Johnson.

She wrote Neighbors that she now lives there.

Sara is in contact with the woman who wrote Neighbors about shopping in the Star store when she was attending nearby Agassiz Junior High School. You can be sure they have fun comparing notes.

