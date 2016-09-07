Fargo taps into fun this week: What to do Sept. 8-11

"Hornbachers," a print by Trygve Olson, is part of his new show, "Walking for Aesthetic Reasons," at the Rourke Art Museum Gallery. Special to The Forum

Kevin Taylor's photo is one of over 20 from various artists in the pop-up photo exhibit, "Exposure." Special to The Forum

Fargo-Moorhead is really tapping into the arts this weekend with a handful of exhibits and events, a theatrical performance, a hip-hop show and a birthday party for the area's oldest brewer. Here are Forum staffers' top picks for Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11.

Art downtown

There's plenty to look at in downtown Fargo Thursday, Sept. 8. The final Corks & Canvas: Art and Wine Walk of the season rolls out from 5 to 9 p.m. with more than 20 locations from the southern end of downtown — 8th Street Lamps, 17 8th St. S. — to the north end — Northern Home Furniture & Design, 505 Broadway — showing off exhibits, like painter Zhimin Guan's return to Ecce Gallery, 216 Broadway. The shows are free, but you need a wristband ($20) and an ID to take advantage of the wine sampling. www.downtownfargo.com.

A couple of other spots have their own art events going on Thursday. The Plains Art Museum, 704 1st Ave. N., Fargo, hosts "Points of View," a talk with art historian George Slade about the photos in the museum's permanent collection. This 7 p.m. talk is free and open to the public. www.plainsart.org. (701) 551-6100.

A group of area photographers and filmmakers are having a show of their own. "Exposure" is a pop-up exhibit split between Sazerac Alley, 220 Broadway, Fargo, and neighboring Atomic Coffee, 222 Broadway, Fargo, with over 20 artists contributing works. Meet the men and women behind the lenses at 8 p.m. at these locations.

Fargo Brewing anniversary party

Fargo Brewing Company, 610 N. University Drive, is celebrating its sixth anniversary in style. From 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, the brewery will tap 30 beers, including a special anniversary Scottish Wee Heavy and three Fargo Original Lemonade infusions. Supplying a soundtrack for the party will be a six-pack (plus one) of area acts, Boots, Flatlands, Tom Peckskamp, Moody River, The Pat Lenertz Band, the Cropdusters and Diane Miller. Tickets for this ID-only event are $8 in advance, $10 at the door.

'United: The Heroes of Flight 93'

Fifteen years after Sept. 11, 2001, the events of that day still resonate and bring people together. In his play, "United: The Heroes of Flight 93," David Lassig looks at who the passengers of that fateful trip were and how they summoned the courage to stand up to terrorists. The play uses biographical information about the passengers as well as recorded transcripts from phone and radio calls that day. The dramatic reading of the play runs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Stage at Island Park, 333 4th St. S., Fargo. No reservations required, but there is a $15 suggested donation, with a portion of proceeds donated to the Flight 93 Memorial. (701) 235-6778.

The Gentlemen of Doomtree

The Twin Cities hip-hop collective is hitting the road and bringing the beats to town. The Gentlemen of Doomtree — P.O.S., Mike Mictlan, Lazerbeak, Sims and Paper Tiger — pick up the mic at Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave. N., Fargo, on Saturday night, Sept. 10, with opening sets by Sean Anonymous and DJ Name at 7 p.m. Tickets for this all-ages show range from $22 to $30. jadepresents.com. (866) 300-8300.

Trygve Olson

Trygve Olson may be best known for his editorial cartoons here in The Forum, but starting Friday, Sept. 9, he has a new place to exhibit — the Rourke Art Museum Gallery, 521 Main Ave., Moorhead. His latest show, "Walking for Aesthetic Reasons," focuses on people in motion, capturing the action in oil sketches, woodblock prints and pen-and-ink drawings. The show opens with a member's preview Friday night from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with Olson giving a gallery talk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, during the public opening from 1:30 to 4 p.m. www.therourke.org. (218) 236-8861.