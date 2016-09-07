Country music picture frames 'strike a chord' for vets

Scott Hilsendeger holds the handmade picture frames he's selling Sept. 10 at the Fargo Air Museum to benefit WDAY Honor Flight. Customers can also get their picture taken beside his cardboard cutouts of Blind Joe and Garth Brooks. Special to The Forum

FARGO — As thousands of Bison fans head to the Fargodome this Saturday, Sept. 10, when North Dakota State University takes on Eastern Washington, one Fargo man is hoping people will stop over to the Fargo Air Museum and help him send hundreds of veterans on the trip of a lifetime.

Scott Hilsendeger will be selling his handcrafted picture frames to raise money for the WDAY Honor Flight.

"I'm a huge history lover and political junkie. It's just something I want to do," he says.

Hilsendeger first set up his charity, "Racing for the Greater Common Good," after being inspired by actor Paul Newman who used his fame to raise money for charity by selling Newman's Own products.

"He was a hero of mine," he says "My dream was to set up a charity like that where I could make a difference."

Hilsendeger, who is a member of the Country Music Association, settled upon making and selling country music-themed picture frames. The rustic and weathered-looking frames feature an acoustic guitar, cowboy boots and "I love country music" embossed in either gold, silver or pink. He says no two are the same and he thinks they strike a chord with loyal fans.

"Country music is the gold standard of music. It's so big right now," he says, "I'd go to concerts and see hats and T-shirts, but nothing like this."

Hilsendeger is selling the frames for $25 in the parking lot of the Fargo Air Museum before, during and after the Bison game on Sept. 10. Fans can also stop by and get their picture taken with cardboard cutouts he's made of Garth Brooks and Blind Joe.

"It's just for fun and the perfect tie-in since Blind Joe just wrote the new Bison song," he says.

Hilsendeger, whose grandfather, father and uncle served in World War II or Korea, has been working on the picture frames for the past couple of years. He says people don't believe him when he says he wants to raise $10,000 for Honor Flight.

"I wanna go big. I'm not a corporation. I'm one guy," he says, "but if it weren't for the veterans, none of us would even have the chance to tailgate or go to a game. I think it's something we should all think about."

If you go

What: Country Gold/Racing for the Greater Common Good picture frame sale

Where: Grass area near Fargo Air Museum, 1609 19th Ave. N., Fargo

When: Sept. 10, before, during, and after the 2:30 p.m. NDSU game

Online: www.countrygold.org