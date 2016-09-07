Deuces Wild, Mason Jennings, SuicideGirls add Fargo shows

Singer/songwriter Mason Jennings returns to Fargo to play the Sanctuary Events Center on Friday, Nov. 25. Special to The Forum

Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos returns to the Fargo Theatre on Oct. 14. The show features Dave Eicholz and Ted Manderfeld sitting across from each other trading comic barbs and musical chops. Tickets for this 8 p.m. show are $31.50.

Minneapolis-based singer/songwriter Mason Jennings returns to town for a Nov. 25 show at the Sanctuary Events Center. The guitarist is touring behind his latest album, "Wild Dark Metal." Tickets for this ID-only show range from $23 to $36.

Also at the Sanctuary Events Center, the SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque turns up the heat on June 9. This adult dance troupe features stripteases to pop-culture references like "Star Wars," "A Clockwork Orange" and more. Tickets for this ID-only show range from $25 to $110 for the VIP package.

Tickets for Deuces Wild and Mason Jennings go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, while the SuicideGirls show goes on sale at 11 a.m. Sept. 16. Tickets for all of these events are available at the Tickets300 box office, jadepresents.com or by calling (866) 300-8300.