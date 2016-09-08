Artist to temporarily install 'Trashers' exhibit in Fargo

Caution to the Wind, one of artist David Cook's "Trashers" sculptures made out of trash he collected along the Mississippi River. Special to The Forum

David Cook poses for a photo after "flower bombing" the Reif Center in Grand Rapids, Minn. The Hastings, Minn., artist has since discontinued his flower sculptures and now makes "Trashers," sculptures he makes out of trash he collects along the Mississippi River. Special to The Forum

Not long ago, the Hastings, Minn., artist was known for his whimsical "flower bombs," temporarily planting flower sculptures wrapped in colorful duct tape.

He did that two years ago in Fargo, setting up near the intersection of Main Avenue and Broadway in the early morning and leaving the flowers up for a day to surprise and delight strangers.

"They were big, pretty, colorful flowers, and that was all they were," Cook said.

He'll do something like that again soon, installing temporary sculptures near the same intersection sometime the early morning of Saturday, Sept. 10. Just like two years ago, he's not looking to sell his art or make any money.

His new work is still colorful and whimsical. It's just made out of trash now.

"When people see them, they walk up to them and they study them. It's flower bombing at its next level, and I'm having fun with them," he said.

Cook, 52, calls his sculptures "Trashers," giving each its own name—Caution to the Wind proudly shows off its yellow caution tape, for example, and Boo Radley has the word "Boo!" on its face.

"They all have these personalities, and the names are so much like their personalities," he said.

He was bored with flower bombing, he said, so he picked litter as his next medium and started collecting trash during his walks along the Mississippi River.

Cook had no problem finding materials—cans and bottles, toys, wrappers, cigarette packs and a little bit of everything else—and he got to work in his Hastings studio.

He could claim he does it because he's an environmentalist, explaining away his riverside garbage hunts as a way to save the planet or make a point. Or Cook said he might connect it to his past in Chicago, a "dirty and gritty" city, and imply it's a way to show that part of himself.

"But my thing is just building these sculptures," he said. "I have this need to be an exhibionist through my art."