Our Redeemer Lutheran Church hosts Mission Sunday

MOORHEAD—Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1000 14th St. S., will host Mission Sunday on Sept. 11. Gary Thies, a mission development councilor for the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, will talk about mission work around the world. Thies will speak at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. worship services and will lead a Bible study at 9:15 a.m.

At 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., members of Our Redeemer will hold a servant event making Mercy Meals for the people of Liberia. The goal is to make 5,000 meals.

Mercy Meals is a nonprofit organization that is sponsored by Orphan Grain Train. For more information, call (218) 233-7569.