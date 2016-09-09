Healing of Families to be held at St. Joseph's

MOORHEAD—The Healing of Families will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 in the school library of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1005 2nd Ave. S. This workshop, led by the Rev. Yzefu-B. Ssemakula, will focus on how to pray effectively for stubborn personal and familial problems. Attendees are asked to read the four sheets found at www.healingoffamilies.net prior to the workshop.