Healing of Families to be held at St. Joseph's
MOORHEAD—The Healing of Families will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 in the school library of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1005 2nd Ave. S. This workshop, led by the Rev. Yzefu-B. Ssemakula, will focus on how to pray effectively for stubborn personal and familial problems. Attendees are asked to read the four sheets found at www.healingoffamilies.net prior to the workshop.
Cost is $20 per person. To register, visit www.stjoesmhd.com or call the parish office at (218) 236-5066. Contact Shawn Erickson at serickson@stjoesmhd.com or (218) 236-5066 with questions.