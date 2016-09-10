Search
    Away from Home: Lake Melissa, Minn.

    By Forum staff reports Today at 8:01 p.m.
    Bald Eagle at Lake Melissa, Minn., by Barbara Lanier. 49.9 miles from Fargo

    Where: Lake Melissa, Minn.

    When: July 1

    Distance from Fargo: 49.9 miles

    Comments: This most curious bald eagle was perched in the cottonwood right outside my cottage on Lake Melissa.

    Barbara Lanier, Berkeley, Calif.

    Send us your snapshots

    This is a regular feature that runs in The Forum's Travel section, where readers give us a taste of their vacation.

    Send us your best vacation photographs from this year's trip, and we'll publish the best shots.

    Email your vacation photos to variety@forumcomm.com. The resolution must be 200 dpi. Be sure to include contact information, as well as information about where and when the photo was taken, and a few comments about it.

