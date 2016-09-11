Cujaget Syndrome: The art of the hijacked errand

Cujaget Syndrome was when you planned a simple errand — say, fetching a couple of sodas — and someone else commandeered it and turned it into a transatlantic voyage.

Here's a hypothetical example: Mom would hear me fumbling with my car keys and suddenly materialize in the entryway. "It looks like you're going to the store," she'd say. "While you're there, Cujaget a few extra things for me? Not much really. Just a carton of extra-large eggs, lactose-free milk for your dad, two pounds of grapes, a couple of pounds of chipotle turkey — make sure you watch him cut it so it doesn't get too thick — some pickling spice, two heads of nice, fresh lettuce, a 30-pound bag of Dakota Maid bread flour and three cartons of dairy-free sour cream. I know it's a lot. You'd better write it down.

"Oh, and while you're at it, could you get the mail? And, if there's time, please drop by the lumberyard. Rick is down there today and he found some 2-by-4s that would work for the fence project. I hope they fit in your car. You'd better take mine."

I would mumble and groan, but dutifully carry out the errands anyway, even though my original quick trip would now take a couple of hours, a U-Haul and a notary public.

Our family probably developed Cujaget Syndrome because we lived 18 miles out of town. If someone was running to town, it wasn't to buy shoelaces. We needed to make the trip worth our while, so errands were stacked on like riders on a bill. After all, we weren't made of money. Gas cost 91 cents a gallon!

And so we found ourselves not only picking up groceries, but tractor parts for Dad, vitamins from the resident Shaklee lady and 30 pounds of sausage from the butcher shop.

It got to the point where we had to sneak out of the house to avoid the errand upsell. Eye contact was avoided, keys were silenced and the car was put in neutral and manually rolled out of the driveway. Even so, we almost always got caught. Before we knew it, Mom would be running down the driveway: "Say, are you going to town? Cujaget some marshmallow fluff, a dehumidifier and a kiddie pool?"

Nowadays, I am as guilty of piggybacking errands as anyone. When I was married and lived out of town, I routinely Cujagetted my then-husband. "You're going to town? Cujaget a 20-gallon jug of tarragon vinegar, my drycleaning, six bottles of mango kombucha and a partridge in a pear tree?"

For a long time, I felt guilty about my tendency to add on errands. But now I realize that it's simply a matter of practicality. It's more efficient and time-saving to have one person pick up the extra items while they're there. After all, I would do the same for them if it made their lives easier.

You see?

To errand is human. To upsell, divine.

