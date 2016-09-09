Rhubarb can be relocated in spring or September

Rhubarb plants can be divided and transplanted in the early spring or in September. Wikimedia Commons / Special to The Forum

Q. My brothers and I would like to preserve a 40-year-old rhubarb patch from our boyhood home in Devils Lake, N.D., by bringing plants back to our homes in Fargo and Minneapolis in September. Would it work to take along pots and potting soil, dig the plants and pot them up? I'm curious what the root system looks like underneath and how best to separate without causing damage.—Bryan Saunders, Fargo

A. Rhubarb makes a great heritage plant for passing along from generation to generation. Rhubarb can be dug, divided and replanted in early spring, as new growth is barely emerging from the soil. Or it can be dug and divided in September, which is what my family has always done, similar to peonies.

Because you'll be transporting the plants a distance, potting them is a good idea and will be handy. It's important to prevent roots from drying out between digging and replanting. This could also be accomplished by packing divisions into tubs or totes with moist soil, peatmoss or similar material between and around plants.

When digging old rhubarb plants, select the more vigorous parts along the outer perimeter. The entire plant can be dug, or just dig the outer sections. The underground part of an old rhubarb plant is very woody with several major roots and few fibrous roots.

Divide large plants by cutting down through the crown with a sharp knife or fine-toothed saw. Each division should contain at least two or three "eyes," which is the term for buds located in the root system.

Immediately after digging and dividing, pot the plants or pack in moist material for the journey. Replant as soon as possible, with the uppermost eye only an inch or two below soil surface. Then water well. Best wishes for continued generations of rhubarb.

Q. We have a sugar maple in our backyard that's at least 75 years old and has been a wonderful fixture. Two weeks ago it began shedding a large quantity of seeds. I don't recall in the 60 years that we've lived here so many seeds. The canopy also appears to be thinning. Is it under environmental stress or dying from something, or is it normal?—Garry Mowery, Detroit Lakes, Minn.

A. Heavy seed production on trees can mean several things. If a tree is healthy, it can be normal to produce a bumper crop of fruit, which in this case is seed. Heavy seed production in trees often follows cycles. Heavy crop years are followed by little or no seed as the tree rests in preparation for the next large crop. Sometimes environmental conditions like rainfall affect seed production.

Heavy seeding can also signal a tree's stress. If a tree senses that it's in danger, its natural instinct is to preserve the species by reproducing itself with lots of seed. Unusually heavy seed production is a signal to look for problems affecting the tree — as you have.

The thinning canopy could indicate that something is wrong. Many trees in Minnesota were heavily affected earlier this summer by feeding from forest tent caterpillars. Hopefully this cyclical insect will be on the downturn in coming years, because large, old trees are very difficult to spray.

Watching and waiting is sometimes the only option, if there's no obvious cause that can be treated. Trees of that age can succumb to non-treatable fungal trunk cankers and diseases. You might wish to contact your local county Extension office for a closer look.

Keep us posted, and with a little luck your maple will grow more normally next season and for years to come.

Q. I've got some nice coleus plants that have been growing in an outdoor planter all summer. I'd like to take them indoors for the winter to grow in a window as a houseplant. Any suggestions?—M. Hanson, Bismarck

A. Coleus make a great winter houseplant. Although they prefer shade outdoors during summer's intensity, indoors they need winter sunshine during the short days of low-horizon, less intense sun. A south winter window is ideal to keep plant bushy and healthy.

Coleus that have grown outdoors all summer are best trimmed back when brought indoors. If trimmed back to about 6 inches above soil level, coleus will sprout generously from along stems, making a full, compact plant for indoor growing. Plants can be repotted at the same time into a more manageable pots size, such as 6-inch diameter, rather than the larger outdoor container.

Coleus root easily from cuttings, so don't throw out the trimmings when cutting the plants back. Remove the lower leaves from 4-inch tip cuttings. Place in a glass of water or mixture of sand and peatmoss. Cuttings will root in several weeks.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.