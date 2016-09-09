O'Berg to be installed as senior pastor

Pastor Michael O'Berg, senior pastor at Faith Lutheran Church and Journey in Faith./submitted to the Forum

WEST FARGO—The Rev. Michael O'Berg will be installed as senior pastor for Faith Lutheran Church, 127 2nd Ave. E., and Journey in Faith, 650 40th Ave. E., both in West Fargo, at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

The Rally Day Worship with Holy Communion and installation of O'Berg will be held at Faith Lutheran Church. A potluck will follow the worship. There will only be one service on Sunday, and there will be no Saturday service.

O'Berg recently moved to West Fargo from Portland, Ore., where he served as lead pastor of Resurrection Lutheran Church.