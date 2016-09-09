Monster Jam to return to Fargodome
FARGO—SATURDAY! SATURDAY! SATURDAY! And Sunday, too.
Monster Jam will race back to the Fargodome at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.
Tickets for the monster truck event range from $15 to $60.
Those who register to become a Feld Entertainment Inc. preferred customer can begin buying tickets on Tuesday, Sept. 13, by visiting www.monsterjam.com/en-US/news/2017-ticket-information.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Fargodome box office, www.fargodome.com or by calling (855) 694-6367.