Monster Jam to return to Fargodome

Scooby-Doo battles Troublemaker Jan. 31, 2015, during a Monster Jam race heat at the Fargodome. Monster Jam will return to the Fargodome on Jan. 14 and 15, 2017. Forum file photo

Monster Jam will race back to the Fargodome at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.

Tickets for the monster truck event range from $15 to $60.

Those who register to become a Feld Entertainment Inc. preferred customer can begin buying tickets on Tuesday, Sept. 13, by visiting www.monsterjam.com/en-US/news/2017-ticket-information.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Fargodome box office, www.fargodome.com or by calling (855) 694-6367.