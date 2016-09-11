Readers of this column have said they were confused about local businesses in the past with the word "Dairy" in their names. Some were called Dairy Whirl and some were Dairy Queen.

Philip Felde, Moorhead, has straightened it out. He went into city and phone directories and came up with these businesses.

From the 1963-1964 directory:

• Dairy Whirl, 108 W. Main Ave., West Fargo; Mark O'Leary, owner and manager.

• Dairy Queen, 201 7th St. S., Fargo; Ralph R. Vogel, owner and manager.

From the 1951 telephone directory:

• Dairy Queen, 201 7th St. S., Fargo

From the 1978 city directory:

• Dairy Queen, 201 E. Main, West Fargo, Dean Schiller, owner.

Thanks to Phil for serving up this information.

Underwood school

Let's get another thing straightened out here.

Past columns have mentioned the schoolhouse in which, when it was built, the bricklayer incorporated his own initials into a wall.

That school was at Underwood, Minn., not Hitterdal, Minn., as this column incorrectly stated. Thanks to Lyle Anderson and Charles Lillibridge, both of Fargo, who pointed this out.

Also, Fuller Sheldon, Mapleton, N.D., notes that the column mentioned Minnesota Highway 210, which rules out Hitterdal, since Highway 210 doesn't go anywhere near that town.

Fuller adds that years ago while he was riding with his friend, the late Jim Hannestad, Fargo, who was a bricklayer, Jim pointed those initials out to him, and, Fuller says, "commented that even with that bit of planning ahead, the mason lost his job when this was brought to someone's attention."

By the way, Fuller says, "There's also evidence of some very poor brick-tending on the walls of the former convent just south of 52nd Avenue (Fargo) where the tender simply didn't blend the bricks thoughtfully, so when the mason picked up the next one on his table, all the white accents got in one spot."

As to Jim Hannestad, Fuller says he installed "unique and quality" fireplaces. He was "a great guy to work with . . . and the other contractors on site knew to watch their language when he was around.

"Quality work, quality guy, and he produced quality kids," Fuller says of Jim, who died in 2003.

