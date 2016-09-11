Exterior view of the Brian Hastings home in the Clara Barton neighborhood at 702 15th Ave. S. in Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

FARGO — Brian Hastings has been drawing house plans since he was 12 years old. His family calls it more than a serious interest. Now Hastings—who didn't become an architect, but a crisis manager at Microsoft—is putting those plans to good use after leveling an old home in Fargo's Clara Barton neighborhood and starting from square one.

Hastings says all along he wanted to find a home in a nice, old neighborhood. "Not just a nice neighborhood, this neighborhood," he says.

The Clara Barton neighborhood on the city's south side is part of the original townsite for the city of Fargo. The homes date back as far as the 1880s and are located close to Clara Barton Elementary School.

"We love the old homes, the quiet neighborhood, the trees and bike paths. It's nice, too, that we're two minutes from the interstate and close to downtown," he says.

When he and his wife found the 1920s era house on Seventh Street everything fell into place. Hastings says it would have cost about $250,000 just to renovate the 1,200-square-foot home. The walls were deteriorating. Upon further inspection, they even found old newspapers being used for insulation. Hastings says it was beyond salvageable.

So the house would come down and a new one would take its place — a new, but definitely not modern-looking home.

"We wanted it so if people drove by the new house they'd wonder, 'Did someone fix it up? Did they renovate it?' We wanted to fit in. We even showed everyone in the neighborhood the plans if they wanted to see them," he says.

Hastings worked with Kochmann Brothers who looked over what the Hastings wanted to do and what could reasonably be done. After tearing the house down, they more than tripled the square footage of the new home by adding a master suite and bathroom on the main floor and constructing a bottom floor which includes three bedrooms, a family room, bar area, laundry room, storage room, exercise room and built-in wine closet.

Hastings says they designed it with a couple of things in mind. First, they wanted to make the main floor a place where they could live comfortably well into their old age. They made the doors wide enough to be handicapped accessible and added a second laundry room on the main floor, so they wouldn't need to go downstairs at all. They can live solely on the main level if they so choose.

Second, Hastings wanted to make it a good family home even though he and his wife are just a couple years away from being empty nesters. He figures when it comes time to sell the home, its location across from the elementary school is most likely to attract young families. That's why he wanted to put the three bedrooms on the lower level.

And it has attracted people already.

"We had five or six people trying to buy it from us when it was being built," he says.

The idea of revitalizing old neighborhoods by building brand new homes that look traditional is catching on. Hastings says there are at least four homes like it that he knows of in south Fargo.

The Hastings worked with designers to get a homey, warm feeling throughout their home. A hardwood floor gives the modern kitchen an old-fashioned feel. They added a small sun porch very similar to the sun porches found on the early 20th century homes in the neighborhood. Even the closet doors look old — painted ivory with antique-looking fixtures.

Since moving in last spring, Hastings says they've enjoyed peaceful, quiet mornings in their new neighborhood — looking outside as dozens of people walk their dogs on the tree-lined streets. He even notices they're watching less television — choosing instead to just relish living in their new-old home.

"We went with everything we could to make it look like it's been here awhile," he says.