Welcoming Week activities planned in Fargo-Moorhead

A photo from the Welcoming Week: Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo Facebook page. Special to The Forum

In addition to The World in Fargo-Moorhead photo exhibit , several local activities will mark National Welcoming Week Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 25.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/welcomingfmarea or www.welcomingamerica.org. All events listed below are free and in Fargo unless otherwise noted.

Saturday, Sept. 17

• Welcoming Week family program, live music and artistic instrument-making with guest artists and demonstrations, 1 to 4 p.m. at Plains Art Museum, 704 1st Ave. N.

Sunday, Sept. 18

• Community Table community meal for hundreds harvested from community gardens, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rabanus Park, 4315 18th Ave. S.W.

• International Peace Day Celebration, featuring presentation by Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota's Jessica Thomasson and performance by Ukulele Drive, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Fargo Carlson Library, 2801 32nd Ave. S.

Monday, Sept. 19

• "The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir" book talk, community book discussion led by Kevin Brooks, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Community Education Building, 1587 30th Ave. S., Moorhead.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

• Concordia College Faith, Reason and World Affairs Symposium, takes place Sept. 20 and 21 with several events on Concordia's Moorhead campus, 901 8th St. S.; visit www.concordiacollege.edu/academics/events/symposium/schedule-of-events.

• Immigrant entrepreneur event, hear presentations and get advice, 4 p.m. at International Market Plaza, 1345 Main Ave.

• "Zootopia" showing, presented by CHARISM and the Fargo Police Department, 6 to 8 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary School, 1701 4th Ave. S.

• ND job fair workshop, event will get job seekers ready for Sept. 27 citywide job fair, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Job Service North Dakota, 1350 32nd St. S.

• Community conversation and open forum on immigration and refugee resettlement, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Fargo Public Library, 102 3rd St. N.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

• Volunteer recruitment and orientation, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Fargo Public Library.

Thursday, Sept. 22

• Family night at the Gathering, 5 to 7 p.m. at Growing Together community garden, 40th Avenue South and 25th Street South.

Friday, Sept. 23

• New American potluck and cultural event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota, 3911 20th Ave. S.

• New American Consortium for Wellness and Empowerment grand opening, celebrating first anniversary of opening with a ribbon-cutting and community barbecue, 15 21st St. S. Suite 102.

Saturday, Sept. 24

• Welcoming Week Soccer Tournament, teams will play for the World Cup of Fargo, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Johnson Soccer Complex, 1420 11th Ave. N.

Sunday, Sept. 25

• StreetsAlive!, Broadway and other streets in Fargo-Moorhead closed to cars noon to 5 p.m.; visit fmstreetsalive.org.

• Cultures and Colors of India, learn about India's culture, customs and more, 2 p.m. at Fargo Public Library.