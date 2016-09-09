Hot pepper challenge raises cold, hard cash

Pat Lenertz, who organized the Peppers for CCRI fundraiser, said Thursday night's event brought in over $3,500 for the Moorhead non-profit. Lenertz is seen here with a Trinidad scorpion pepper. Eight participants ate the pepper. Forum file photo

FARGO— A hot pepper-eating fundraiser turned up the heat on participants but brought in some cold, hard cash for a good cause.

Participants in Thursday night's Peppers for CCRI ate Trinidad Scorpion peppers to raise money for the Moorhead-based service organization that helps individuals with disabilities live more independently.

Organizer Pat Lenertz said Friday afternoon that the event will bring in more than $3,500 once Kilstone Brewery, which hosted the challenge, makes its part of the donation.

"That far exceeded my expectations," he said.

Lenertz and seven other ambitious eaters each ate one Trinidad scorpion, one of the hottest peppers known to man, registering at 1.4 million Scoville heat units, or more than 180 times hotter than the most potent jalapeno.

Lenertz said he was feeling fine Friday afternoon and was already thinking about next year's challenge, in which he would try to bring in some Carolina reapers, the hottest peppers at 2.2 million Scoville heat units. He added that he wouldn't participate in the eating part of the event next year.