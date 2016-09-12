Scranton, N.D., native, Kat Perkins. Special to The Forum.

FARGO—It's not even halfway through September, but the Fargo Theatre's schedule is filling up with holiday concerts.

Kat Perkins will return on Nov. 30 for Home for the Holidays—A Kat Perkins Christmas: Vol II. One of the stars from season six of "The Voice," the Scranton, N.D., native brought her first holiday show to the Fargo last year .

Tickets for the event go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, for $27.50 or $50 for a meet-and-greet with Perkins, plus fees.

Lorie Line will bring A Merry Little Christmas, a more intimate version of her holiday spectacular, to the Fargo Theatre on Dec. 4. Tickets are $51.25, plus fees.

Comedian Ralphie May celebrates his White Trash Christmas at the theater on Dec. 10. This show was re-scheduled after May postponed a string of spring dates after a controversy over old, racially insensitive jokes he once made.

Tickets for May's show, recommended for adult audiences only, are available for $35, plus fees.

Fargo's favorite vocal group The Blenders return to their hometown for five dates, Dec. 14-18. The quartet plays 7:30 p.m. each night with 2 p.m. matinees on Dec. 17 and 18.

Tickets for the Blenders concerts are $41.50, plus fees.

Tickets for all shows are available at tickets300.com, or (866) 300-8300.