Ralph and Margaret Polasky family photo. Ralph and Margaret were married in 1932, in the heart of the Depression, and began their lives together in a claim shack north of Tappen, N.D. Submitted photo.

This family's ancestors, as have so many, came to the United States seeking a better life. And when they found it, many of them and their descendents went into the military service to defend their adopted country.

Mary (Polasky) Johnson, Moorhead, was from this family. She is married to Reynold "Rey" Johnson, a Moorhead native who served in the Army's Office of Strategic Services, and whose family, too, has a proud military record: His father, Oscar Johnson, served in the Swedish Navy; his sister, Carol Johnson-Nelson, was in the U.S. Nurse Cadet Corps; and his uncle, Munce Jerdee, served in the Spanish-American War.

But this story is of the Polasky family members. And it comes from Mary.

Slovakia to ND

Stefan Polacek, of Slovakia, was a translator in Frank Jozef's Austrian-Hungarian army. But when that career ended, he decided to emigrate to the U.S Maria, his beautiful young wife who he married in 1886, agreed to follow him wherever he led.

In the U.S., Stefan took a train headed for Binghampton, N.Y. But he enjoyed traveling in the new country so much he kept going, and wound up in Duluth, Minn. Then he bought a farm in nearby Barnum, where Maria joined him in 1888. And they changed their last name to Polasky because, Mary has been told, they admired Polish families in the neighborhood, and that sounding Polish was better than Slovakian.

When World War I broke out, Stefan and Maria's son, Steven, joined the Army. "He returned from Europe a broken, damaged man," Mary writes, "but he went on to serve as the family patriarch through the years."

Lois, the youngest daughter, was an Army nurse who was in the Battle of the Bulge.

Meanwhile, Stefan and Maria's youngest son, Ralph Polasky, decided to move west. He wound up in Dawson, N.D., between Jamestown and Bismarck, where he met Margaret Etten-Motl, the widowed mother of three young boys.

Ralph and Margaret were married in 1932, in the heart of the Depression, and began their lives together in a claim shack north of Tappen, N.D.

Between them, they had a large family. Here is Mary's list of them, the dates of their births and their records, including their military services, as complete as she knows them.

Margaret's children from her first marriage:

Albert Motl, born in 1927, served in the Army paratroppers in Germany; now deceased.

Dennis Motl, 1928, deceased.

Edmund Motl, 1930, an Army instructor in Germany, now deceased.

Steve Motl, in the Navy in Japan, then in the Naval Reserves, now retired.

Ralph, Margaret's children, grandkids:

Ralph Polasky, 1935, attended U.S. Air Force Academy, served as an engineer in the Air Force.

Charles Polasky, ex-Navy helicopter pilot.

Mary Polasky, ex-Army nurse.

Joseph Polasky, 1937, in electronics in the Navy, became disabled, now deceased.

Louis Polasky, 1938, in the Army artillery, became disabled.

Alfred Polasky, 1940, in the Army and the North Dakota National Guard.

Tom Polasky, Alfred's son. in the Army, served in war overseas, was in the North Dakota National Guard, made the military his career, and now is retired.

Tim Polasky, Alfred's son, in the Army, fought overseas, and was in the North Dakota National Guard, made the military his career, and now is retired.

Alfred Polasky, Alfred's son, in the Army and the North Dakota National Guard; he became disabled.

George Polasky, 1941, in the Army in Vietnam, served in the West Coast Honor Guard, now deceased.

Tony Polasky, George's son, in the Navy in Japan, and became a military casualty.

Catherine Polasky, 1943, a teacher in the armed forces in Germany.

James Polasky, 1944, deceased.

David Polasky, 1946, in the Air Force in Vietnam serving as an inventory management specialist; became disabled.

Donald Polasky, 1948, served with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, now retired.

Carol (Polasky) Ziemba, 1950, deceased.

David Thompson, a son-in-law of Catherine, was in the Infantry in Germany.

Patrick Vinje, David's son-in-law, serves in the Army in Hawaii.

Mary concludes this family history by saying that, "It is too soon to tell who or how many of this North Dakota family's descendants will serve in honor of the flag and freedom, but it isn't hard to imagine where their loyalties lie.

"God Bless America!"

