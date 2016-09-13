Wine bottles have evolved in size, shape, color

I enjoy "browsing" wine shops — a weakness of mine — to see what is available that I know little about. I have to admit that attractive and unique wine bottles catch my eye. If it is a wine varietal I am familiar with, and the price isn't too shocking, I'll make the purchase. If it turns out to be something I really like, I will consider making a repurchase.

The 750-milliliter wine bottle is considered the standard for the market, but have you ever asked: Why this size? We Americans have liquids in pints, quarts, half gallons and more. What made the 750-milliliter the sticking point?

Like many wine standards, a lot of myth and tradition surround most when we dig in a little deeper.

Romans were the original experts in blowing glass, but it was too expensive to be commonplace. It wasn't until the 18th century that an approximation of the modern wine bottle began to appear, pretty much paralleling the development and use of cork as the stopper.

With England being one of the world's largest importer of wine in those days, where they were importing "pipes" of wine (141.13 gallons/534.24 liters), and then having the household "bottlers" (later to become butlers) fill bottles ranging anywhere from 600 milliliters to 800 milliliters. Finally, the Brits settled on and legalized the "fifth" bottle (one-fifth of an American gallon) which is exactly 757.08 milliliters.

Eventually Europe sliced it down to 750 milliliters, which Canada followed, and the U.S. adopted this as a standard bottle size for wine in 1979.

But why this size? The following theories are advanced for consideration. Where the truth lies is anyone's guess:

1. This is the average capacity of a glass blower's lungs, making this the size of the bottle that could be created in one uninterrupted blow.

2. The typical "fifth" weighs about 2½ pounds, a convenient size to pack and carry.

3. The "fifth" gallon is about the right ration for a grown man at a meal.

Once the volume of the bottle was more or less agreed upon and used as the standard worldwide, then came the innovation of distinguishing the bottles by their shape. Glasshouses throughout Europe began producing signature bottles to help identify certain wines, according to wine author Karen MacNeil.

Bottles with sloping shoulders were used for Burgundy; extremely tapered bottles held German wines. High-shouldered bottles were used to distinguish Bordeaux wines. This characteristic also helped to block any sediment while decanting.

A favorite bottle shape goes back to my early days of tasting wine while stationed in Italy, the Chianti "fiasco" bottle—bulbous shaped with the base covered with straw to protect the lower part of the bottle. The name "fiasco" for the bottle? It comes from the Italian expression fare fiasco that has the same basic meaning in Italian as English: foul-up. Speculation is it came from the poor quality of past Chianti. That certainly isn't the case these days!

Finally, wine bottle colors. Dark green is typical of red wines, and light green usually indicates a dry white wine. The primary objective of color or wrapping of wine bottles is to protect them from light, which over time can degrade the wine's quality.

Ron Smith, a retired NDSU Extension horticulturist, writes weekly about his love of wine and its history. Readers can reach him at tuftruck1@gmail.com.