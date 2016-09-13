Fargo neighborhood blames coyote for cat disappearance

Dr. Michael Fox says the coyote is the "singing dog" of the Southwest -- though it has spread across most of the United States -- and is a messenger of life out of balance. Pixabay / Special to The Forum

Dear Dr. Fox: There is at least one coyote in our suburban neighborhood, and we blame it for our cat disappearing from our property. What can we do? We worry about our small dog being out there.—H.M.T., Fargo

Dear H.M.T.: First, never let any companion animal outdoors unsupervised, just like with a child.

The coyote, the "singing dog" of the Southwest—though it has spread across most of the United States—is a messenger of life out of balance. Some wildlife biologists interpret this message as a result of the endless war against coyote-competing and controlling wolves and cougars. Once prevalent across America, these animals are being killed by hunters and trappers, and the last of their habitats have been destroyed (by logging, mining, etc.) as state and federal agencies ignore the pleas of wildlife and habitat protectors, sound science and bioethics. Now coyotes are being persecuted as well.

I support efforts to "re-wild" public lands and wilderness areas devoid of wolves and cougars by managed, protective reintroduction, and I deplore the sale of permits to kill these endangered species by trappers and "sporting" trophy hunters. Ecologically illiterate deer and other "game" hunters see these predators as competitors to be exterminated rather than protected and respected as the best managers of wild habitat and deer herd health.

It is absurd that the livestock industry continues to receive public tax dollar-supported "predator control"—shooting, trapping, snaring and poisoning—rather than using non-lethal deterrents, such as guard dogs. And ranchers enjoy subsidized grazing rights on public lands that rightfully belong to these indigenous species. The indigenous Native American Indians share a similar history of displacement and extermination, with genocide and ecocide being coins of the same currency of the dominant culture.

For more details, see William Stolzenburg's book "The Heart of a Lion," and visit willstolzenburg.com. Biologicaldiversity.org and coyoteproject.org support those who care about our national wildlife heritage and justice for all.

Dear Dr. Fox: We have an 8-year-old rescued cockapoo-type dog, who we've had for six years. All of a sudden, he's decided to play games when it's time to eat. We have to sit and hand-feed him little bits of his dry food at a time; eventually he starts eating out of the bowl. What is going on with this dog? He's a sweet, wonderful dog, but why is he playing this game?—J.H., Fairfax, Va.

Dear J.H.: Is your dog really playing a game, or has he trained you to hand-feed him? Some companion animals are clever trainers of their human caregivers. However, there could be a physical reason for this behavior, such as poor appetite because of nausea associated with kidney disease or pain from a dental issue.

When was your dog's last full wellness examination? He needs a clean bill of health before concluding this is a new game or ritual. Consider the brand and quality of dog food you are providing; he may do better on a moist, canned dog food or the home-prepared diet posted on my website.

Dear Dr. Fox: I think we've found the problem: We changed dog food, and with less coaching, he ate it all up. I guess he knows what's best for him. We were feeding him buffalo, and we switched to lamb. We usually switch around so he gets a variety of tastes. Thanks for your help.—J.H., Fairfax, Va.

