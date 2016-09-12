Tech N9ne's upcoming Fargo concert changes venues

Tech N9ne will perform Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Fargo. Special to The Forum

FARGO -- A Tech N9ne concert here is moving to a different venue.

The rapper’s “The Calm Before the Storm” tour was originally scheduled to happen 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Fargo Civic Center.

Concert promoter Jade Presents announced Monday, Sept. 12, evening that the show will now take place at Sanctuary Events Center, 670 4th Ave. N. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Wednesday and the show will start at 8 p.m.

The short announcement didn’t explain why the concert was moved to another venue. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at Sanctuary.