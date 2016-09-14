Ruth Hagemeister displays the family rock that has been passed around for 60 years. David Samson / The Forum

It was the deer hunting season in 1951, so Roy and Eda Olson, Argusville, N.D., headed for Williston, N.D., where Roy could hunt with Ray Brevik, whose wife, Evie, was Roy's sister.

Well, the men wound up bagging something that in retrospect is more meaningful than a deer.

The story comes from Ruth Hagemeister, Fargo, Roy and Eda's daughter.

As the men were walking the fields in the Williston area, Roy noticed that there were many rocks lying around. Roy teased Ray about all those rocks, then told him he had no rocks on his Red River Valley land, so he said he thought he should take one home as a souvenir. That brought a lot of chuckles.

Next Christmas, Roy was notified he had a package in the post office. He drove the 5 miles to the post office to get it. Guess what it was: a nicely wrapped rock from Ray. And it came postage due.

The next time the Olsons visited Williston, they brought along a gift for the Breviks: a loaf of banana bread containing—sure enough—the rock.

Thus, Ruth says, the "Round Robin Rock" tradition was begun, as the rock began its travels.

A 'special game'

In 1954. Ruth's dad sent the rock in a jar of beet pickles with Ruth and her new husband to give to the Breviks when they stopped in Williston on their way to Montana on their honeymoon. Another time when the Breviks visited the Olsons, they hid the rock in the guest room closet. And the Olsons once placed the rock between the box spring and the mattress in the Breviks' home.

It became "a special game they all enjoyed, as did their friends," Ruth says.

Finally Ray had the rock polished and engraved with "The Rock," then mailed it to Ruth's dad—postage paid this time. "Dad was so impressed," Ruth says. "But he had run out of hiding places, so he declared, 'The Rock stops here' and put it on display in the china cabinet."

Last resting place

Ruth's father died in 1982; her mother in 1993.

When Ray came to Eda's funeral with his son Chuck and his wife, Judy, Ruth and her husband presented Ray with the rock. After all, Ruth says, it was his turn to have it.

"All four Olsons and Breviks are now together in heaven," Ruth says. "But much to my surprise, when Chuck and Judy visited me and my hubby in 2008, they returned the rock to me. But the rock had traveled a lot; Chuck took it with him while he served in the Army, and he was stationed in many places and many countries until his retirement.

"Our generation has agreed the rock will be attached to our dad's gravestone at Osterdalen Cemetery near the church he attended forever at Argusville.

"After all," Ruth says, "what a fun and inexpensive time they (her family) had had with this measly item about the size of a golf ball."

