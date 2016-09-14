F-M steps into fall: 5 things to do this weekend

It may technically still be summer, but we're already in autumn mode with fall festivals popping up this weekend. Here are Forum staffers' top five picks for this weekend:

German Kulturfest

Oktoberfest kicks off Saturday, Sept. 17, with the family-friendly German Kulturfest at the Hjemkomst Center, 202 1st Ave. N., Moorhead. The daylong event, produced by the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County, showcases the traditional German culture, from music to food and brew. Brian Brueggen and the Mississippi Valley Dutchmen play their brand of polka, while performers from the Fargo-Moorhead Opera preview Mozart's "The Magic Flute." Beer-ographer Doug Hoverson discusses Moorhead's unique role in Minnesota brewing, while traditional and contemporary Bavarian food and brews will be offered. Aimee Klein, Gasper's School of Dance and others also perform. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for teens and adults and free for kids 12 and younger. hcscconline.org.

Fall Festival

Rheault Farm, 2902 25th St. S., Fargo, gets into the season with its Fall Festival this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18. The day-long event features the Peter Peter Pumpkin Factory, animals, arts and crafts, face painting, a clown making balloon animals, carnival games, pumpkin and cookie decorating, a straw bale maze, rides and more. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and the same times Sept. 24 and 25. All-day passes are $5.50. (701) 499-7788.

Peter Geye

Peter Geye has learned from the greats. His eyes were opened to the literary world by Ernest Hemingway's writing, and his own work has been compared to William Faulkner for setting his novels in the imagined North Shore town of Gunflint, Minn. His latest offering, "Wintering," continues to tell the story of the fictional community and it's colorful characters. The story is bringing the Minneapolis-based author to a larger audience with a major publisher and a legendary editor. Geye reads from "Wintering," which came out this summer, and talks about his work Thursday, Sept. 15, at Zandbroz Variety, 420 Broadway, Fargo. The reading starts at 6:30 p.m. (701) 239-4729.

Holler House

Fargo-bred Holler House hosts a kind of homecoming this Friday, Sept. 16. The Minneapolis-based post-punk band returns to show off its graphic design side with an exhibit at North Dakota State University's Memorial Union Gallery. The display features logos, poster art, an interactive noise sculpture and videos that help detail the band's life. An opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery helps fill in the gaps. After the the opening, the quartet, led by former Fargoans Garth Blomberg and Mike Novak, gets back to its punk rock roots at the skateboarding park, The Hawks Nest, 302 B 39th St. N., Fargo. Freddy Glove, Pretty Hardlyn, Still and Technician open, starting at 9. There is no cover for the gig, but a donation of $5 to $10 is suggested.

Galactic Cowboy Orchestra

Another season of The Listening Room series is here and with it a return from frequent guests, Galactic Cowboy Orchestra. The quartet will once again challenge musical boundaries as it sways easily from rock, classical, jazz and folk with poetry scattered about. Music starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at The Spirit Room, 111 Broadway N., Fargo. There is a suggested donation of $14, all of which goes to the performers. www.thelisteningroomfargo.com.