From left, David Hartje, Tim Larson and Dave Brunsvold work through a scene during a rehearsal session for their upcoming Deep Dish Improv show in Larson's Garage Theater. Meredith Holt / The Forum

FARGO — It's Friday night. Tim Larson, Jacob Hartje and Dave Brunsvold are gathered in Larson's "Garage Theater," thoughtfully pacing around each other while they play a game of word association.

"Rum."

"Pirates."

They pick up the pace.

"Sea." "Ocean." "Dolphins."

The longtime friends are warming up for a session of long-form improv in preparation for their first performance as Deep Dish Improv. The idea came about through a string of "Hey, what if?" texts.

Larson, Hartje and Brunsvold are all seasoned members of the long-running LineBenders improv troupe, but they wanted to stretch their comedic muscles with something a little more experimental.

Their premiere, scheduled for Saturday night, Sept. 17, will be an adventure for the audience members, too.

The Garage Theater is exactly what it sounds like — a black curtain and track lighting set up in Larson's standalone garage. But for what they're doing, it works.

"We liked the whole idea of a 'found' experience — you walk down a back alley, knock on a gate, open it up, and we do a show," Larson says.

Larson, Hartje and Brunsvold have done improv together since the late '90s, before the LineBenders formed. Their familiarity shows.

After the word association warmup, they launch into a 30-minute long-form improv session. Their quick decision-making takes them from a movie theater to a butcher shop to a funeral, using different characters, mannerisms and accents.

"This is all about relationships," Brunsvold says. "I know Jacob, I know Tim, and I know what they're capable of, and when I see them step into a scene, and I see the choices that they're making, and I see the intelligence behind the choices, and then the funny behind the choices, it's fun."

When they come to a natural conclusion, they talk about what worked, what didn't and what they could have done differently. Then they'll do it again. That's how they rehearse for the unrehearsed.

Hartje compares it to jazz.

"You read music and you play a rehearsed song, that's like a play. If you cut a CD, that's like a movie. If you improv, that's like jazz," he says.

If you go

What: Deep Dish Improv

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Garage Theater, 1125 2nd St. N., Fargo (enter in the alley)

Info: Tickets cost $5 at the door and include a slice of pizza. Seating is limited.