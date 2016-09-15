Natalie Deutsch and J.J. Gordan get dramatic during a LineBenders rehearsal session at Fargo Billiards and Gastropub. David Samson / The Forum

From left, Tim Larson, Jason Jacobson, Phillip Godel and Shelly Pherson work through a scene during a LineBenders rehearsal session at Fargo Billiards and Gastropub. David Samson / The Forum

FARGO – When the LineBenders improv comedy troupe lost its downtown home with the closure of Studio 222, a member jokingly said, “Why don’t we just go to people’s houses to perform?”

The idea stuck.

To celebrate their 15th year, the LineBenders are doing free hourlong shows in fans’ homes every Friday night in September. The response to “The Living Room Series” was so positive, J.J. Gordon, LineBenders owner and artistic director, says they’re considering extending its run.

“Since we announced it on Facebook, we’ve had over 60 requests,” he says. “Unfortunately, there are only so many Fridays in September.”

Requests for shows were granted on a first-come, first-served basis. A couple groups combined their shows. Another group moved theirs from the living room to the deck to accommodate more people.

“Whether it’s a client who booked us for a corporate gig, a super-fan who comes to our shows, a family member who thought it would be cool, it’s amazing the number of people who reached out to us,” Gordon says.

Although there aren’t as many active improv groups in Fargo-Moorhead as there once were, the performance style has been getting more attention, most recently with the release of comedian Mike Birbiglia’s movie “Don’t Think Twice,” which follows the growing pains of an improv troupe called The Commune.

Gordon says the film’s depiction is “spot-on.”

“We stood outside the Fargo Theatre for hours talking about it,” he says. “Across the board, it was, ‘I identified with this, I identified with that.’ ”

He says the camaraderie, friendship and strong sense of community portrayed in the film are true to life for the LineBenders, even after 15 years.

“Community is the backbone of improv,” he says. “Once you’re a LineBender, you’re always a LineBender.”

Gordon, who joined the troupe a couple years after it was formed, says it’s stronger now than it’s ever been, with 12 active members ranging in age from 19 to 48, including a couple who’ve been involved from the start.

“Not only do we have people who’ve been doing this now for almost 15 years professionally, but we also are finding that the young people we’re bringing in are the cream of the crop,” he says.

He says the older members are “incredibly giving” of their time, talent and resources to help newer members learn the craft, but an ability to trust your instinct is difficult to teach.

“More and more people are learning about improv and seeing it as an actual piece of theater. I argue that it’s the purest form of theater,” he says. “It’s going out there and it’s creating a character from the inside out. You have nothing to go on but your natural instinct.”

