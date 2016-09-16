West Fest celebrates its silver year

Penny and Pals perform the "Copy Cat Rap" for the audience Saturday, Sept.19, 2015, during West Fest in West Fargo.David Samson / The Forum

Retired West Fargo Fire Department Chief Roy Schatschneider drives city employees of the year Margy Larson and John Freeman during the West Fest Parade Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015.David Samson / The Forum

WEST FARGO — When this year's West Fest parade starts on Saturday, Sept. 17, there may not be a lot of North Dakota State University football fans lining the streets to see West Fargo's pinnacle event, but that doesn't mean crowds won't turn out in force to celebrate West Fest's silver year.

The popular West Fest kicked off Thursday night with the last cruise night of the summer, and it concludes with the 77th annual Firefighters Ball at the Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday evening, a BYOB event that features Slamabama as entertainment.

But one of the city's largest draws, the parade on Saturday, will coincide with an awaited football game. The Bison will take on the Hawkeyes at the University of Iowa on Saturday, and ESPN will be airing the 11 a.m. kickoff. The parade will begin heading down Sheyenne Street at noon.

While the unfortunate coinciding of the two events may lead some to miss out on Saturday's West Fest festivities, organizers say the number of parade entries is still nearing its annual cap of 150 and attendance is likely not to be down from the times the parade schedule has clashed with home games or ESPN GameDay's visit to Fargo.

"Bison games are always a concern, especially if it's a home game, people might be tailgating or stay home and watch it," said Larry Lubben, who co-chairs West Fest with Kathy Lewin, West Fargo community services director. "There's just not a lot we can do about that."

Lewin said last week about 138 entries had already signed up for the parade and a few last- minute entries are expected. Entries are capped at 150 in order to keep the parade below two hours.

"Last year we had about 135 entries in the parade," Lewin said. "We still fill all the streets."

Lubben said since the Bison game is in Iowa, a number of media that have been absent from the parade in years when it conflicted with home games, plan to enter.

The Iowa venue will likely help organizers avoid any last-minute disappointments like they experienced in 2014 when ESPN's GameDay announced it would air from downtown Fargo before a Bison home game.

"They had it the same day as West Fest and we had a ton of cancellations," Lubben said. "The Park District used to have the big rummage sale (on Saturday) and they canceled it that weekend because GameDay was coming. We had a number of people that had already signed up to participate and they canceled."

West Fest will celebrate its 25th year this weekend. What started as a festival among West Fargo, Fargo and Moorhead has since morphed into a celebration of West Fargo itself.

"It's been the tradition to have the West Fest the third weekend of September, it doesn't mean that down the road we can't look at the dates," Lubben said. "It's a struggle to find a time to do it."

New this year will be a vendor and craft show at Eastwood Elementary School starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Lewin said more than 25 vendors that range from crafts to Pampered Chef and Gallery on the Go will showcase their goods while the family fun area will be set up nearby.

"It's something people have asked for," Lewin said.

Each year the West Fargo Exchange Club helps choose the parade grand marshal. This year, retired Fire Chief Roy Schatschneider and his wife, Carol, will lead the parade.

Schatschneider retired as chief in 2015 after more than 20 years with the department. The Perham, Minn., native moved to West Fargo in 1972, he became a firefighter in 1979 and took on the role as chief in 1993.

Schedule of events

Saturday, Sept. 17

• 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., Pancake Breakfast, Blessed Sacrament Church

• 9 a.m., Horseshoe Tournament, Elmwood Park

• 9 a.m., West Fest Co-Ed Softball Tournament, Elmwood Park South Diamonds

• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Vendor and Craft Show, Eastwood Elementary

• 10 a.m., Food court opens "Lunch and Munch," Fourth Avenue and Sheyenne Street

• 10 a.m., Kids Half Mile; 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run starts at 10:10 a.m.

• 10:30 a.m., Penny and Pals, parking lot north of Fourth Avenue West

• Noon, Parade begins on Sheyenne Street from Second Avenue to 10th Avenue

• 2:30 to 5 p.m., Family Fun Zone, Eastwood Elementary

• 8 p.m. to midnight, Firefighter's Ball, Veterans Arena, music by Slamabama

For more information or to register for the parade or events, visit www.westfargond.gov/westfest.