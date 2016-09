FARGO—An event honoring the International Day of Peace will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Ed Clapp Senior Center, 2801 32nd Ave. S., Fargo.

This multifaith celebration of peace in song, music and narrative is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Marian Kadrie at (701) 235-3725 or mkadrie9@cableone.net.