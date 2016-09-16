'People of the Lie' begins Sept. 19
FARGO—Presentation Prayer Center, 1101 32nd Ave. S., Fargo, will host a class series titled "People of the Lie." This series will be led by the Rev. Laurie Neill, a pastor at First Lutheran Church in downtown Fargo, and will focus on identifying and removing negative and distorted self-image.
The classes will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 19, 26, Oct. 10, 17 and 24. Registration is requested, and the suggested fee is $50. All materials will be provided.
For more information, call (701) 237-4857.