Lend A Hand (Sept. 17, 2016)

Lend A Hand, Fargo, is a Dakota Medical Foundation program that offers matching funds to support fundraising efforts for people experiencing a medical crisis in Cass and Clay counties. To learn more or to donate online, visit www.dmflendahand.org .

Current fundraising efforts include: Al Gulseth, Vicki Hoover, Carissa Begin, Yvonne Ohnstad and Melissa Berg. Upcoming events include:

• Al Gulseth, Moorhead, bake sale and silent auction will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the FM Curling Club, 4300 23rd Ave. S., Fargo; online gifts may be made to the Lend A Hand fund benefitting Gulseth at www.dmflendahand.org, cash and checks payable to Al Gulseth Benefit Account may be directed to Gate City Bank, 308 8th St. S., Moorhead, MN 56560.

• Yvonne Ohnstad, Moorhead, pulled pork dinner and silent auction will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Bowler, 2630 S. University Drive, Fargo; online gifts may be made to the Lend A Hand fund benefiting Ohnstad at www.dmflendahand.org, cash and checks payable to Yvonne Ohnstad Benefit Fund may be directed to Gate City Bank, 500 2nd Ave. N., Fargo, ND 58102.

• Carissa Begin, West Fargo, silent auction and dinner benefit will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Hope Lutheran South, 3636 25th St. S., Fargo; online gifts may be made to the Lend A Hand fund benefiting Begin at www.dmflendahand.org, cash and checks payable to Conquering Carissa Chiari Fund may be directed to any Gate City Bank location or mailed to Gate City Bank, 500 2nd Ave. N., Fargo, ND 58102.

• Melissa Berg, Fargo, music and silent auction will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Fargo VFW, 202 Broadway; online gifts may be made to the Lend A Hand fund benefiting Berg at www.dmflendahand.org, cash and checks payable to Melissa Berg Benefit Fund may be directed to Northwestern Bank, 2405 8th St. S., Moorhead, MN 56560.

• Vicki Hoover, Fargo, silent auction, bake sale and dinner will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the AMVETS, 1001 1st Ave. S., Fargo; online gifts may be made to the Lend A Hand fund benefiting Hoover at www.dmflendahand.org, cash and checks payable to Vicki Hoover Benefit Fund may be directed to any Gate City Bank location or mailed to Gate City Bank, 500 2nd Ave. N., Fargo, ND 58102.