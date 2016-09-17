FARGO—The Presentation Prayer Center, 1101 32nd Ave. S., Fargo, will offer the 19th Annotated Extended Ignatian retreat for men and women of all denominations. The retreat will run September to May. Participants will follow the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius, which have been a part of spirituality for over 450 years.

Each participant will meet weekly with a director at a time convenient to both of them. The retreat consists of praying an assigned scripture passage for 45 to 60 minutes each day for 30 weeks. Scripture passages follow the life of Jesus and the liturgical year.

Registration is required before the orientation, which is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Presentation Prayer Center. Materials can be found at www.presentationprayercenter.org.

There is a suggested fee of $100 per month, which may be paid at convenient intervals during the retreat. Scholarships are available. No one will be turned away due to lack of funds.