Couple finds the perfect house – even though it's a barn

Dining room and kitchen space in the Justin and Savannah Ward home in Horace.David Samson / The Forum

The back porch at the Justin and Savannah Ward home in Horace.David Samson / The Forum

The master bedroom at the Justin and Savannah Ward home in Horace.David Samson / The Forum

Corner wall in the living room space of the Justin and Savannah Ward home in Horace.David Samson / The Forum

Savannah and Justin Ward are proud of their “barndominium" home in Horace.David Samson / The Forum

HORACE, N.D.—It took four years, but Justin and Savannah Ward finally found their dream home here.

The couple was tired of renting for more than a decade, but Savannah Ward said she knew she wouldn't be happy if they just "settled" for any house. They looked at more than 100 homes over the years, determined to find the right older property with character.

She thought she found it in Moorhead when she heard about a place that someone was remodeling but ready to quit. Ward called in her parents and brother—the ones who would help the Wards do any necessary renovations—and thought the hunt was over.

But that house needed too much work, according to her family.

The same weekend, her husband found an online listing for a place in Horace that had potential. They drove by and both liked what they saw, so they scheduled a showing with her family and both fell in love.

"I waited four years for a purpose," she said.

Patient project

The barn's past is a bit mysterious, but Savannah Ward does know some of its unique history.

The structure, right on Horace's Main Street just across from a new fire station now under construction, was built in 1897, as far as they can tell from records.

They're not sure about its earliest years, but they've heard the barn served as a restaurant, a hair salon, a laundromat, an apartment building and, most recently, the office of a construction company.

Its commercial past came with some interesting challenges, including the need to get city approval to rezone the property from commercial to residential. That process made the closing take more than four months, she said.

Even after they closed in April and moved in this May, Ward said there were more hurdles before she could start decorating. The 5,000-square-foot backyard that's now a cozy place to relax and let the dogs run turned out to be a previous owner's hidden dumping ground, and 25 loads of dirt and buried concrete had to be hauled out by dump trucks.

Connecting utilities proved more complicated than expected, too, because the place had four separate power meters and five electrical panels from its more divided past.

There's also the blank slate that is the 1,000-square-foot second story. When they bought it, the floor was early in the process of being converted into a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment. The Wards plan to finish the upstairs, add their master bedroom and gut the steps to make room for a more visually interesting staircase.

But they both saw signs of the house's potential even before they started their yearslong project to eventually make it a four-bedroom, two-bathroom dream home.

The owner of the construction company that previously used the barn built his own main floor living area and upscale kitchen that they now use, as well as the rest of the ground floor that had been an office but now serves as their living room, bedroom and bathroom.

Justin Ward said he was drawn to the kitchen and the three-stall garage out back.

"In the price range it was a lot better than some of the other stuff we were finding, even though we have to do some work to it," he said.

Savannah Ward appreciated the building's "old factor" and unique past, and said the renovations they still have to do will be worth it.

"I'm usually not a patient person but with this house, I figure you have to be," she said.