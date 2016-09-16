In rare cases, apple trees can flower in fall

Lambs’ ears, with the botanical name Stachys byzantina, is a hardy perennial named for its silvery white, wooly leaves. University of Maryland Extension / Special to The Forum

A reader photo shows an apple tree blooming in September. A fully formed apple can be seen at the lower right. Special to The Forum

A. Your interesting photo shows both flowers and large apple fruits. Fall and spring are happening at the same time. That's quite a feat for an apple tree.

Years ago when someone reported that they saw a flowering crab blooming in fall, I thought they were probably mistaking the colored fruit for flowers during a quick drive-by. Then I studied the situation and learned that it isn't common, but it isn't rare either.

It's caused by midsummer stress like heat or dryness, followed by more favorable conditions. The tree senses the stress-induced dormancy followed by improved conditions, and falsely equates it to winter stress followed by favorable spring-like conditions and starts to bloom.

By most reports these trees still flower normally next spring, unless the tree is totally covered in fall blossoms. Because flower buds are formed during summer for next spring's bloom, if all the flower buds open in fall, there might not be any left for next spring. Usually, though, it's only a branch or two that flowers in fall, leaving the rest of the flower buds to open on schedule next spring.

Q. We have a 2-year-old lambs' ear that needs to be cut back. It's growing much too large for the space where we planted it. How do we do this and when is the best time?—Gary Volk, Fargo

A. Lambs' ears, with the botanical name Stachys byzantina, is a hardy perennial named for its silvery white, wooly leaves. Lambs' ears grow to about 6 inches high, spreading in groundcover fashion as the clump's diameter increases. Lavender-pink, 12-inch-high flower spikes arise from the low-growing mat. Some gardeners remove the spikes to maintain a uniform groundcover appearance.

Lambs' ears can spread with vigor and is best dug and reset every three or four years. The best time to rework your too-large plant is next spring just as new growth is starting to peek through the soil surface. Dig the lambs' ears, divide into fresh, smaller clumps, and reset where they'll have more space. Established plantings benefit from a heavy shearing every spring to remove old dead leaves and stems. Cut back severely before spring growth, or when tiny growth first appears.

Q. I planted some bee balm last year. This growing season it thrived with lots of early blooming. How can I encourage more continuous flowers and later blooming? After flowering should the old head be pinched off, cut with a scissor or left in place? On one plant I cut most of the old heads off with a scissor, and I left the dead flowers on the other. The results are pretty much equal, and there was very little subsequent blooming on any plants.—Don Buegel, Crookston, Minn.

A. Bee balm is also called monarda and bergamot. Interestingly, oil from the aromatic foliage gives Earl Grey tea its flavor. Monarda is a winter-hardy perennial that grows about 3 feet tall, depending on variety. Butterflies, bees and hummingbirds are attracted to the flowers of red, rose, pink and lavender.

Monarda has its biggest flush of flowers in early to mid-summer. Deadheading, which means removing the "spent" flowers, is strongly advised to encourage blooms through late summer. The purpose is to prevent the plant from setting the seed that triggers a shutdown in flower production.

To be effective in stimulating more flower buds, deadheading must be done as soon as the flower petals begin to fade. If we wait until the flower head is dead, brown and dry, seed has probably already been formed. A scissors or pruning shears is most effective to remove the flower stalk completely down to where it arises from within the plant.

Monarda foliage and stems are very susceptible to powdery mildew, which is the grayish-white coating that develops in mid-summer. The fungal disease doesn't kill the plant, but it decreases its late summer vigor and lessens late season bloom. Avoid getting foliage wet when watering and water early in the day. Disease preventative fungicides containing the active ingredient chlorothalonil can be applied while foliage is healthy, before symptoms appear. Remove and dispose of diseased foliage and stems after frost. Keeping foliage healthy is another way to invigorate the plant, encouraging greater bud set.

Q. My neighbor planted a peach tree, and now is wondering if he needed two trees to produce fruit. Also, can peaches be grown in North Dakota and Minnesota?—Facebook questioner

A. Peaches are self-fruitful, meaning they set fruit with their own pollen, so only one peach tree is needed to produce fruit. On the other hand, apples, plums and pears require two different varieties within bee-flight distance for cross pollination.

Peaches are generally marginally winter hardy for our region, but some gardeners have been successful with the hardier varieties Reliance and Contender.

If you have a gardening or lawn care question, email Don Kinzler at ForumGrowingTogether@hotmail.com. All questions will be answered, and those with broad appeal may be published, so please include your name, city and state for appropriate advice.