Design educator, author and "Project Runway" mentor Tim Gunn recently critized the fashion industry for its treatment of plus-size women. Photo courtesy Project Runway

With the exception of my "Stranger Things" binge, I've been watching nothing but old seasons of "Project Runway." I was a faithful viewer for years while I had Dish but lost track of it until this summer, when an unexpected TV guest spot by Tim Gunn reminded me how much I enjoy it.

Gunn, the show's mentor, has long been a beloved icon for me. I love everything about him — I love his impeccable style, his stern looks, his brutal honesty and his tender heart. I respect and admire his work as an author, educator and co-host. So anytime he pops up in my news feed, I'll click on the link.

I was even more interested when I learned why he was trending. Last week, just ahead of Thursday's "Project Runway" season 15 premiere, he published an op-ed for The Washington Post criticizing the fashion industry for its treatment of plus-size women. With an estimated 100 million plus-size women in America alone, that's a huge demographic.

A public scolding from someone as esteemed as Tim Gunn is not to be taken lightly.

Designers: Take note. Your Obi-Wan has spoken, and he wants you to shape up.

He outlines the problem:

• The average American woman wears between a size 16 and a size 18, but most designers "max out" at size 12.

• Even though designers stand to make lots of money from plus-size customers, many of them — "dripping with disdain, lacking imagination or simply too cowardly to take a risk — still refuse to make clothes for them."

• When designers do decide to extend their sizes, they often just "size up" rather than rework their clothes to better fit bigger bodies.

Gunn even goes after his own show, saying it "has not been a leader on this issue."

"Every season we have the 'real women' challenge (a title I hate), in which the designers create looks for non-models. The designers audibly groan, though I'm not sure why; in the real world, they won't be dressing a seven-foot-tall glamazon," he writes.

Those are the episodes that make me cringe. It's exciting to see what the designers create for "real" (I'm with Tim on the title) women, but every season, there's at least one designer who has a temper tantrum about it.

Remember how mortified designer Oliver Green from Season 9 was that his model had, well, boobs? This man calls himself a women's designer, and he didn't even know what "double D's" meant. It pained me to hear him berate her, not only for her decidedly very normal female body parts, but also for having an opinion.

It was a low point for the show.

Fast-forward to season 14, which marked a sea change when Ashley Nell Tipton won the whole competition with the show's first plus-size collection. (Earlier this month, Nell Tipton debuted a clothing line at JCPenney.) I did think Gunn's criticisms of her winning collection were unnecessarily harsh, but I'm reserving my judgment until the season hits Hulu and I can see it for myself.

In his Washington Post piece, Gunn also implies that larger women (well, everyone) wants to look "taller and slimmer," which is perpetuating the idea that tall and thin is the only desirable body type.

Despite these concerns, however, Gunn's manifesto is a welcome one, signed off with every fan's favorite catchphrase.

"There's an art to doing this (designing for plus-size women). Designers, make it work."