    Away from Home: Cape Spear, Newfoundland, Canada

    By Forum staff reports Today at 7:30 p.m.
    Cape Spear, Newfoundland, Canada

    Where: Cape Spear, Newfoundland, Canada

    When: July 1

    Distance from Fargo: 2,833 miles

    Comments: Stand here with your back to the North Atlantic Ocean and the entire population of North America is to the west of you (farthest eastern point of North America).

    The Colwell Family, Fargo

    Send us your snapshots

    This is a regular feature that runs in The Forum's Travel section, where readers give us a taste of their vacation.

    Send us your best vacation photographs from this year's trip, and we'll publish the best shots.

    Email your vacation photos to variety@forumcomm.com. The resolution must be 200 dpi. Be sure to include contact information, as well as information about where and when the photo was taken, and a few comments about it.

