Could empathy be the antidote to bullying?

I was a seventh grader — as socially awkward and unpopular as any John Hughes heroine. I existed nowhere near the girls who lived much higher on the adolescent food chain. They already wore mascara and Bonne Bell bubblegum lip gloss, and they walked confidently down the school hallways with big, decorated combs stuck in the back pockets of their HASH jeans.

I, on the other hand, had good grades, curly hair that defied big-toothed combs and no idea how to talk to boys. I was the type of girl who won county spelling bees, which did not exactly make me a hot commodity at junior high dances.

One day, my mother came home from the big city of Bismarck with a package. She excitedly pulled out a new dress. "This will look so cute on you," she said of the Gunne Sax-inspired outfit: a black, lace trimmed vest and matching peasant skirt peppered with tiny pink flowers.

I couldn't wait to try it on.

As expected, the outfit fit beautifully. Despite its Kmart lineage, it also was the height of fashion — something any model in TEEN magazine would be proud to wear. I remember twirling around in front of the large bathroom mirror to admire the floaty swish of the skirt.

My mother had four daughters, and she always tried to be fair — which meant she didn't normally single one out for a special outfit. But the little skirt set looked perfect for me, and I suspect she knew how her youngest daughter struggled to fit into the markedly more complex social order of seventh grade.

I had already found junior high to be a brutal place, where one of the cutest boys in school called me a "dog" in front of a tableful of boys and the girls in my class laughed at me because I self-consciously changed for gym in a bathroom stall instead of out in the open.

But this outfit? This outfit would change everything. I dressed carefully the next day, even wearing L'eggs pantyhose like a grownup. I walked a little taller that morning, buoyed by the confidence of new clothes.

And then I walked into the library. Two older senior girls were sitting at a table. They started snickering, and it soon became obvious they were laughing at me. They didn't even try to lower their voices as they began making snide comments about my shoes.

Apparently, the cork wedge sandals I was wearing were a year or two out of style. The only acceptable shoes were Candies, and they had stiletto heels. I had gotten it all right — from the ankles up. But I hadn't worn the right shoes.

I fled from the library, flooded with humiliation, anger and shame.

That night, my mother was driving us all to an after-school event and asked if I'd received any compliments on my outfit. I had been sullen and silent ever since the shoe incident. Like a lot of kids, I was too embarrassed by a humiliating experience to tell my parents. It was as if I had to hide what a loser I was from my own family.

As she noticed my stony silence, she continued to prod me. Finally, I burst into tears. "People made fun of me!" I cried. "They made fun of my sandals! Why did you let me wear those stupid shoes?"

I still remember the look on my mother's face. It was that mixture of pain, helplessness and confusion that parents show when their child faces cruelty. She tried to soothe me. She told me they were simply "mean girls" who didn't know anything, and that I looked so cute in that dress. But it was no use. The damage was done.

Some say that childhood bullying, teasing and ostracism is an inevitable rite of passage, and that it helps us build coping skills and resilience. I suppose this is true, and I "should have" had the confidence and sense of self to shrug it off and march forward.

But I was an insecure people-pleaser who was ill-equipped to stick up for myself. I didn't fully understand unprovoked cruelty yet or how to defend myself. And so experiences like these marked my psyche for years to come. They convinced me that I was unattractive, unworthy and — worst of all for a teenager — irredeemably different.

These experiences left scars, but they also left me with a deep empathy for others who are bullied. Although I'm not a parent, any story of a child being teased, excluded or harmed by their peers rouses the angry mama bear inside me.

And so whenever I hear a friend's story about her child being victimized or read news reports of extreme bullying, I wonder what separates the bully from the bullied. Are some kids simply more aggressive than others? Are some just modeling their parents? Do kids pick on others to deflect any aggression that might be aimed at them instead?

Personally, I believe the core issue is a lack of empathy. My parents were gentle people who always told us to be kind to others. We grew up considering how our words and actions might affect others.

But not all family units do this. In fact, some may even encourage their children to come out swinging — to "get them before they get you." While such advice might be a great way to raise sociopaths, it doesn't exactly produce great human beings.

Our society could probably learn something from the Danes, where empathy is considered such a vital social skill that it is taught in school. (There's even a much ballyhooed book on the topic, "The Danish Way of Parenting: What the Happiest People in the World Know About Raising Confident, Capable Kids.")

While some anti-bullying programs in the U.S. emphasize this, even more could be done. Empathetic, connected children are not only less likely to bully, they are more likely to step in and protect a classmate who is bullied.

All I know is this: Bullying is not just kids' stuff. It can cause wounds that last for years, decades and even generations.

So let's stop the cruelty and start teaching children reading, writing and empathy.

It could be the best way to take the bully by the horns.

Readers can reach columnist Tammy Swift at tswiftsletten@gmail.com