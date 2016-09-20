Comedy troupe makes American history LOL

Reed Martin (left) and Austin Tichenor (right) give Dominic Conti a lift in their troupe, the Reduced Shakespeare Company's “The Complete History of America (abridged): Election Edition." Photo by Meghan Moore, special to The Forum.

The Reduced Shakespeare Company (from left), Reed Martin, Austin Tichenor and Dominic Conti, bring “The Complete History of America (abridged): Election Edition," to the Minnesota State University Moorhead on Thursday, Sept. 22. Photo by Meghan Moore, special to The Forum.

MOORHEAD—If Donald Trump wants to make America great again, Austin Tichenor is out to make American history funny again.

The actor and his troupe, the Reduced Shakespeare Company, bring a comedic civics lesson to the stage in "The Complete History of America (abridged): Election Edition." Tichenor and two of his partners in comedy, Reed Martin and Dan Saski, bring their show to Minnesota State University Moorhead on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The troupe, which consists of rotating cast members, jams volumes—whether it's history, the work of William Shakespeare or the Bible—into a 75- to 90-minute show.

Why?

"Just get on with it. Just get to the point," Tichenor says of compressing hundreds of years into less than 100 minutes.

"All of this stuff is important, but that doesn't mean it needs to be treated so reverently all the time. One could argue that the more irreverent you are, the more reverence you are showing this topic."

Critics tend to agree. The New York Times called the show "intellectual vaudeville."

"The Complete History of America (abridged)" was the first show Tichenor wrote with Reed after joining the troupe in 1992. Now the two men are managing co-partners.

The bulk of the show remains intact, though it is continually being tweaked.

"They keep writing American history so we keep having to reduce it," Tichenor explains. "We wrote the show in 1992, 1993, the waning year of the George H. W. Bush presidency and the first year of the Clinton presidency. The only reason kids remember Bill Clinton now is because he's married to the current presidential candidate. They barely remember George H.W. Bush at all."

That "current presidential candidate," Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, makes an appearance in the show, as does her counterpart, Republican nominee Donald Trump.

While all presidential elections are historic, this year's campaign appears to be one for the comedic ages.

"The beautiful thing is that both campaigns, the Trump campaign particularly, give us new material every single day. We just have to pay attention to the headlines and see what's happening." Tichenor says. "It's fraught with all sort of crazy absurdities and ironies. I mean, who thought that when we first had the first legitimate female candidate for president and we would be worried about the male candidate's emotional stability? That's not a thing I ever expected. Perhaps that's a measure of the absurdity or the sexism of this campaign."

Tichenor was a double major in history and drama at the University of California, Berkeley, suggesting that joining the troupe was indeed the right move. While he's dedicated the past 24 years to making people laugh, he's spent a fair amount of time in front of TV cameras with appearances in a number of cops and courts dramas and most notably recurring roles in "Ally McBeal" and "24."

Still, his heart remains in the theater.

"The theater I like the most is either comedy that makes you think or tragedy that makes you laugh," he says. "One of the reasons we can be funny is because we do acknowledge the pain and the dark parts of American history as well. I think you can only laugh if you understand pain."

Or, as the saying goes, comedy is tragedy, plus time.

But not all history is hilarious. For example, the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, are treated as an "oblique" reference and the jokes come before and after.

"Some things are hard to joke about, so we don't try. We don't always find the humor. For instance we never really found anything funny about slavery. Other people have. Key and Peele did, amazingly. We didn't find much funny about the Holocaust either. Mel Brooks managed to find it, but there's no way anybody's going to top 'Springtime for Hitler,' " Tichenor says, referencing the musical in Brooks' "The Producers."

Still, he and the Reduced Shakespeare Company do put some history to music. He points out that the a cappella hip-hop recitation of the Battle of Yorktown, the last major land battle of the American Revolutionary War, was written long before Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the Broadway hip-hopera, "Hamilton."

"We are just waiting for Lin-Manuel Miranda to express his gratitude to us," Tichenor says with a laugh.

If you go

What: The Complete History of America (abridged): Election Edition

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Hansen Theatre, Roland Dille Center for the Arts, Minnesota State University of Moorhead

Info: Tickets are $28 for adults, $24 for seniors and $12 for students with ID, free for MSUM students with ID. www.mnstate.edu/perform or (218) 477-2271