Jasper's Theater in Park Rapids is all about music and faith

The season is over for Jasper's Theater in Park Rapids, Minn., but the memories linger on, both of this year and from all of its 12 seasons.

"Personally, I have answered nearly every call for reservations over the past 12 years," says Lynette Guida, owner of the theater. "The stories I get to hear are just wonderful!

"A woman called to ask if we are air-conditioned because her mom was just finishing her chemo and couldn't be overheated. (It is.)

"Another one called to say she didn't know if her mom was winning her battle with cancer and they planned to bring the whole family to Jaspers as it might be her last summer.

"People call and ask if we will be doing our tribute to all the military branches (a Jasper's tradition) because they are bringing their dad and want to honor him.

"A young military family has come many years because we honor the flag and all military branches.

"A grandmother started bringing all her grandkids" Lynette says. "She makes them new T-shirts each year that say Cousins Camp year ____."

A woman wrote that "the show was wonderful, and I was in tears watching my 4-year-old special needs grandson enjoying every minute and rocking to the beat."

Area connections

Lynette and her husband, Don Guida, live in Park Rapids, where they have owned a log-home building company since 1976. Formerly called Straight River Log Homes, its name recently was changed to Blueberry Log & Timber.

It's the company that built the Norwegian stave church at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead and the Gol stave church in the Heritage Park in Minot, N.D.

Naturally, the theater they built is made of logs, too. The logs were harvested from the property where the theater is located.

Many of the theater's interior items have area connections. Some of the seats came from Waverly, Minn., the hometown of the late Minnesota Sen. Hubert Humphrey. The steel rafters over the stage came from the drive-in theater screen at Park Rapids. The beams in the concession area were salvaged from the railroad bridge that entered Park Rapids, and the red velvet curtain once hung in the high school auditorium at Osakis, Minn.

And when that curtain rolls open, audiences see a musical show that includes four generations of Lynette's family, along with former Fargo weatherman Jack Sand, who emcees the shows and does magic tricks, and, Lynette says, "some very accomplished musicians, including Harley Sommerfeld, Kent Karch, Jackie Karch, Lewy Ronkin and many others."

"Our music lets people go back in time and remember all the good about that period in their lives," Lynette says. "We see so many smiles when the young girls on stage are dancing the Lindy, or Auntie Kreamsaugen (the show's featured comedienne) polkas."

One of the traditional features of the show is the singing of "America, "which includes the lyrics, "God shed His grace on thee." "If you could experience the audience singing out loud and proud the way we on stage hear them," Lynette says, "you would have tears in your eyes."

The good news

Music and faith is what Jasper's is all about.

"My family has always been musical," Lynette says.

"Our mom played in bars to make a living. Whenever she played in supper clubs, she'd take us kids along to perform. We played at fairs and churches and fundraisers.

"I wanted to build a theater where we were free to honor God and not travel and haul our equipment around.

"I have dedicated Jasper's Theater to my savior Jesus!

"I had wanted to be a missionary as a child. I feel that if my family and I can help spread the good news that there is hope and love and a truly blessed life through living it for God, my mission is being completed."

And the name?

The 2016 season for Jasper's ended Aug. 20. But Lynette and the show's director, Kathie Brekke, (Lynette's sister) already are planning the new season next year.

One more thing: Lynette says people wonder where she got the name Jasper's.

Would you believe she got it from the name of her miniature donkey?

Right on.

Jasper, Lynette's donkey, is now retired. Lynette says he is living in a "retirement village" for donkeys south of Park Rapids "with about a dozen of his buddies."

Happy retirement to Jasper the donkey but not to Jasper's the theater, which is gearing up for season 13.

