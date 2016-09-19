Well, the kids are back in school and (hopefully) doing what their teachers tell them to do.

Such was the case in the Gardner, N.D., school back in 1929.

Dorothy Sterling, a third-grader, became sick and was in the hospital. So the teacher told all of the students to send her a letter.

One of those kids was Merlin Anderson, a second-grader.

Here's the letter he sent to Dorothy, just the way he wrote it, including spelling and punctuation:

Dear Dorothy

I go to school every day an every week an every day I write spelling. Every day I work arithmtic every day too and i am at school every day.

Your friend Merlin Anderson

Dorothy returned to school after four days and was just fine.

The next year, Merlin's family moved to Hunter, N.D., where he finished school and graduated.

While he was in school, though, he changed the spelling of his first name from Merlin to Merlyn because he liked that spelling better.

Connecting again

The years went by. Then one day recently, Merlyn, who still lives in Hunter, attended a hamburger night in Argusville, N.D. There he began visiting with a guy beside him. And it turned out this man was the son of that girl he'd written to years ago, only now her name was Dorothy Hildreth. She lives in an apartment in Fargo, she's 96 and she's nearly blind

Well, her son went to her and told her about meeting Merlyn.

Dorothy not only remembered him, she went to her hope chest and dug out that letter he wrote to her in 1929. She gave it to her son, who brought it to Merlyn and gave him his mom's phone number.

Merlyn, who sent this story to Neighbors, says he called her and they talked for nearly an hour.

"Next, I'm going to visit her," Merlyn writes, adding it is "unbelievable" these two school kids from Gardner have made contact after all those years.

But happily, they have.

Happy memory-sharing, Dorothy and Merlyn.

