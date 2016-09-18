Despite slip in numbers, WDAY remains most watched news

FARGO—Despite not being broadcast on one of the major providers for most of the summer, WDAY+ remained the most-watched evening and nightly news in the Red River Valley.

The Nielsen ratings for July showed WDAY+ holding off its chief competitor KVLY at 5, 6 and 10 p.m., though the races got tighter in some time slots.

From June until mid-August, WDAY+ was not broadcast by DirecTV because the two sides could not come to terms on a new contract. DirecTV makes up about 15 percent of Fargo's designated market area, which includes 35 counties in eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota.

"I'm happy to see how the numbers came back because WDAY+ was not on one of the major providers during that period," said Jeff Nelson, news director for WDAY+.

WDAY+ is the shared broadcasts of WDAY in Fargo and WDAZ in Grand Forks.

WDAY and WDAZ are owned by Forum Communications Co., which publishes The Forum.

Jim Wareham, KVLY's president and general manager, downplayed the July report.

"It's always a book that in the broadcasting business nobody really pays attention to," he said, adding that during the summer months people spend more time out of the house and on vacation. The national political conventions further clouded viewers' tendencies, he said.

Still, Wareham said KVLY did OK and that he was happy with the results.

The biggest audience during the day is for the 6 p.m. news, with about 71,000 households tuning in. By contrast, that period in May had 82,000 households and 88,000 in November.

The WDAY+ newscast, anchored by Kerstin Kealy and Dana Mogck, drew in 36,000, good for a 12 rating and a 34 share, down from a 15 rating and a 41 share a year ago.

A rating is the percentage of people watching out of a total viewing market area. A share is the percentage of people with TVs on.

KVLY's 6 p.m. newscast, anchored by Andrea Larson and Mike Morken, drew close, pulling in 30,000 homes for a 9 rating and a 25 share, up from a 7 rating and a 19 share a year ago.

KVRR's 6 p.m. news, with T.J. Nelson and Alison Voorhees, also saw growth. With 5,000 households tuning in, the station earned a 2 rating and a 5 share, up from a 1 rating and a 2 share last July.

The station's 9 p.m. newscast, again with Nelson and Voorhees, was seen in 20,000 households and drew a 6 rating and a 15 share, down from a year ago and a 7 rating and a 17 share.

KVLY's Larson and Morken closed the race at 10 p.m., earning a 7 rating and a 20 share from 26,000 households. While KVLY's numbers were similar a year ago, WDAY+, with Kealy and Mogck, dropped from a 13 rating and a 35 share in July 2015, to a 9 rating and a 25 share, with 32,000 households.

KXJB's 10 p.m. simulcast of KVLY's newscast earned a 3 rating and a 7 share, the same as in 2015, and was seen in 8,000 homes.

WDAY+ kept its lead at 5 p.m., with anchors Robin Huebner and Drew Trafton on in 22,000 homes, good for an 8 rating and a 28 share, up from last July's 7 rating and 23 share.

KVLY's 5 p.m. newscast, anchored by Larson, was seen in 19,000 households, for a 6 rating and a 23 share.

The KXJB 5:30 newscast, anchored by Christine Stanwood, was on in 6,000 households for a 2 rating and an 8 share.

While the overall rankings stay the same, the way ratings are gathered will soon change. The Nielsen Corp. announced last week that it will do away with its mail-in surveys in favor of gathering the information electronically by the end of 2017.

For decades, the marketing research firm has relied on paper diaries that participants would fill out and return. The company will now be able to gather that information directly from a device attached to the TV.

"We've always been frustrated with the diary market," said Wareham. "We're coming to the end of ratings books based on diaries and I think that's good news."

"Anything that may give us a better gauge of who is watching what will be helpful," said Joe Radske, news director for KVRR. "It's important for us to recognize where our audience is and what our audience is looking for."